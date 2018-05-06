

Hershel McGriff climbs into his car for a 2009 NASCAR Camping World Series West event. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Before a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West event Saturday, a 90-year-old former stock car-racing champion played the national anthem on his trombone. He then put on his helmet and competed in a race.

That made Hershel McGriff the oldest driver to participate in a NASCAR-sanctioned event, breaking a mark he last set in 2012, when he was 84. McGriff finished last in the race — which was won by a 17-year-old, Kody Vanderwal — after completing 94 of 100 laps at Tucson Speedway, but it made for a heck of a 90th birthday present.

In first race back since 2009, 90-year-old Hershel McGriff finishes last. Kody Vanderwal wins his first K&N Pro Series race.



McGriff will race again at 9:30 pic.twitter.com/SlLtN9fAb2 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 6, 2018

At 90 years young, Hershel McGriff will become the oldest man to pilot a @NASCAR stock car in tomorrow's @NASCARHomeTrack K&N Pro Series West Series in #Tucson. Photos from Friday practice >> pic.twitter.com/5RMN0g3f5Y — Mike Christy (@wildcatphotog) May 5, 2018

According to the Arizona Daily Star, McGriff was cleared to race by both NASCAR and his cardiologist. “He came in the room smiling, and showed me on the screen that I have a very strong heart,” McGriff said of his doctor’s reaction to a stress test taken by the 90-year-old, whose first NASCAR race came in 1950.

In 1954, McGriff won four races in what is now the NASCAR Cup Series, and in 1989, at age 61, he became the oldest driver to win a major NASCAR series race. In 1998, he was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers, and in 2006 he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

Hershel McGriff is the only active driver to have raced against NASCAR's first champion, Red Byron.https://t.co/DqTOfBNyPC — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) May 5, 2018

Saturday’s cameo came after his son and crew chief, Hershel McGriff Jr., had spoken with team owner Bill McAnally. The younger McGriff, who himself competed in a separate event Saturday at age 62, noted that his father had the itch to strap in behind the wheel one more time, and McAnally was happy to oblige.

“Bill called me up on the phone and said, ‘For your 90th birthday, I will furnish the car, the truck, whatever it takes. All you have to do is drive it. You pick the racetrack any time next year,’” McGriff told the Star. “When he made the offer, I was ready to do it.”

By some accounts, McGriff was less ready to perform the anthem Saturday. “Instead of racing young kids at 120 miles per hour, he’s more nervous about playing his trombone,” Tucson Speedway President John Lashley said to the Star. “He’s just wound different than you and me.”

Hershel McGriff playing the national anthem on his trombone before his race. McGriff told me that playing his trombone was the only thing he was nervous about. https://t.co/adZ2kKiIPy pic.twitter.com/SMNWclCDtK — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 6, 2018

Following that task, the race itself, with an average speed of 72 mph, may have been a piece of cake for McGriff, and piloting a stock car around an oval certainly would qualify as “old hat” for him. In addition, he was happy to have loved ones not only with him but continuing the family tradition, as his granddaughter Mariah also competed Saturday.

“I’ve had a great life. I wouldn’t backtrack for anything,” McGriff told the Star before his race. “I have family that’s with me and behind me, so it’s great.”

