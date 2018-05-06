

Yadier Molina’s face tells the story. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Cardinals pitcher Yadier Molina underwent emergency surgery to repair a traumatic hematoma Saturday night after a foul ball struck his groin area during the afternoon game in St. Louis.

He is expected to be out at least a month according to the team’s president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, and the Post-Dispatch reported Sunday morning that Molina had suffered a traumatic hematoma or pooling of blood outside a vessel. The injury occurred in the ninth inning of the game against the Cubs. Kris Bryant caught part of a 102-mph fastball from pitcher Jordan Hicks and it squarely struck Molina, who doubled over and was initially unable to walk.

Yadier Molina has exited the game. pic.twitter.com/ryrFmDc60p — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 5, 2018

“That was a bad one,” Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny, a former catcher, said (via the Post-Dispatch). “And those ones don’t necessarily feel better tomorrow. That was hard to see.”

Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna was more succinct. “One hundred and two [mph], fouled it off, [Molina] just missed it, and [it] hit him straight. That’s bad.”

Molina, 35, is hitting .272 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 30 games. The Cardinals’ top catching prospect, Carson Kelly, was scratched from the Class AAA team’s Saturday night game in Memphis and he is expected to be activated in time for Sunday night’s game against the Cubs, with the Cardinals on the cusp of sweeping the series.

