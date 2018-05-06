

The “SNL” audience didn’t get to see “The Other Cavaliers,” one of whom is Donald Glover. (Screengrab)

The timing was perfect, with the first “Saturday Night Live” show of May coming just hours after LeBron James’s buzzer-beating game-winner gave the Cavs a 3-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in their NBA playoff series.

Alas, timing worked against the Cavs during the live show, hosted by Donald Glover, with a sketch about “The Other Cavaliers” — the ones not named LeBron James — scratched. Fortunately, there’s the Internet, a place for cut sketches to find new life. “The Other Cavaliers” is a gem. “Whatever LeBron needs,” they confidently proclaim, “we’ll get it done. As long as what he needs isn’t basketball.”

“Every time LeBron makes a free throw,” Glover adds, “I’m right there with that high five, like, ‘There you go, LeBron.’ ”

If that’s a little too close to reality for comfort, the sketch went on.

“I hold LeBron’s third and fourth cellphones.”

“Our point guard is a Roomba.”

“I average zero points, zero assists and six personal fouls.”

Watch for Pancake, a very good dog, and the “girl on the team,” who is the No. 2 scorer and “a heavy smoker.” (It wasn’t Stormy Daniels, who appeared elsewhere.)

As for Game 3, James finished with 38 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 14-for-26 shooting in 41 minutes. Kevin Love added 21 points and 16 rebounds and Kyle Korver added 18.

Yes, he has teammates.

Read more from The Post:

NBA playoffs 2018: LeBron rips Raptors’ hearts out again, has them on the brink of extinction

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has emergency surgery after foul tip hits him in the groin

‘The goalie is everything for us’: Caps’ Game 5 begins and ends with Braden Holtby

Justify shakes off muddy track, dominates Kentucky Derby