

Manchester City fans send best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson. (Andy Hampson/PA via Associated Press)

Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager, is in the intensive care unit of a Manchester hospital after having emergency surgery Saturday because of a brain hemorrhage.

An ambulance reportedly was called to his home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, near Manchester, at 9 a.m. and he was taken first to a district hospital, then to Salford Royal Hospital, just a few miles from United’s Old Trafford stadium. Surgery went “very well, but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery,” United said in a statement Saturday, adding that his family had requested privacy. Ferguson’s son, Darren, manages the Doncaster Rovers, but was not on the pitch for their League One match Saturday “for family reasons,” heightening concerns for Ferguson. His son and wife, Cathy, were with him, the Guardian reported.

There was no update on his condition Sunday.

"Please. Be strong. Win this one." — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2018

Ferguson, 76, retired in May 2013 as the most successful manager in British soccer history. Only six days previously, he had presented Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger with a trophy at Old Trafford.

“We will keep Sir Alex and his loved ones in our thoughts during this time,” United tweeted, “and we are united in our wish to see him make a comfortable, speedy recovery.”

Michael Carrick, the team’s captain, tweeted that he was “absolutely devastated” to hear about Ferguson. “All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong boss,” he added.

Ferguson won the Premier League 13 times, the Champions League twice, the FA Cup five times and the League Cup four times. He won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, the year he was knighted.

Like Carrick, present and former players around the soccer world reacted with concern.

Hoping and praying for a full recovery..

Keep fighting Boss, you’ve always done. 🙏#SirAlexFerguson @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/aHlbPCMSiM — Ruud van Nistelrooy (@RvN1776) May 5, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018

Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018

Read more from The Post:

‘Our point guard is a Roomba’: ‘SNL’ roasts LeBron’s ‘Other Cavaliers’

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has emergency surgery after foul tip hits him in the groin

‘The goalie is everything for us’: Caps’ Game 5 begins and ends with Braden Holtby

Justify shakes off muddy track, dominates Kentucky Derby