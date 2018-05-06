

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played a practice round together before April’s Masters tournament. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

To judge from his recent results, Tiger Woods may not be much of a factor during the final two rounds of The Players Championship this week, assuming he makes the cut. However, he’ll be a major story line for fans Thursday and Friday, not just because he’s, well, Tiger, but for the riveting group in which he’s been placed.

For the first time since the 2014 PGA Championship, Woods has been paired with Phil Mickelson. As if that weren’t enough star power, the veteran golfers, with 19 major titles between them, will be joined by Rickie Fowler, who has yet to win a major but is ranked sixth in the world and will be in search of his second Players title.

Woods was last paired with Mickelson at The Players in 2001, when the former was mowing down everything in his path. Woods won that event with the help of his “Better than most” putt at the infamous 17th hole, taking the unofficial fifth major just a couple of weeks before completing his “Tiger Slam” at the Masters.

The first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., will mark the 22nd time Woods and Mickelson have played at least one round together in a PGA Tour stroke-play event (per pgatour.com). Both players said they were looking forward to the experience.

“We don’t get the opportunity to do it very often,” Woods, 42, said (via ESPN). “We’ve been going at it for the better part of over 20 years, and it’s fun for both of us to be able to do that.”

“I love it. I mean, I love the chance,” said the 47-year-old Mickelson, in search of his second Players title. “We don’t get it very often. Rickie’s a great complement to the group, and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Woods has already won The Players twice, including in 2013, which marked his most recent successful Tour season. Following that campaign, Woods suffered a number of major injuries and underwent multiple back surgeries, keeping him from competing in all but a relative handful of events and prompting widespread speculation that he might never again contend for a tournament title.

However, Woods made a strong return this year, claiming that his back woes were behind him and proving it with a stretch of three straight top-12 finishes, including second at the Valspar Championship in March. In his past two appearances, though, Woods struggled to make the cut at the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, and he finished tied for 55th Sunday at the latter event.

“I didn’t putt well again,” Woods said of his performance Sunday (via golf.com). “I hit a few good drives that were down the middle or on the sides and happened to catch the rough, but I felt I drove it pretty decent today. But I made nothing. The chances I did have I missed them all. It was just a bad week and the good news is that you wipe your hands clean and move on to the next one.”

A second featured group was also announced Sunday for the first two rounds of The Players: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. They represent, in reverse order, the past three FedExCup champions and will tee off together in another trio that could safely be described as “better than most.”

