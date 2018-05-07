ESPN’s revamp of “Monday Night Football” reportedly will include another new face, occupying a new position.

Booger McFarland will take the role of “field analyst,” according to a report by The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. He’ll join other newcomers to Monday nights: Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play, replacing Sean McDonough, and Jason Witten will be the “lead analyst,” replacing Jon Gruden. Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter.

Witten’s job description hinted at the possible addition of another voice, particularly after the network’s successful trial run with a field analyst during the Pro Bowl. Louis Riddick performed well in that spot and auditioned for the “MNF” job, according to Deitsch, but the job went to McFarland, a nine-year NFL veteran who joined ESPN’s college football broadcasts in 2017.

ESPN used Louis Riddick as a field analyst during the Pro Bowl, and as it turns out the move was a test run for the new position. But it was McFarland who secured the job after an audition process that included Riddick. Tony Siragusa occupied the same role for Fox for nine seasons until 2016, supplying spots that were often informative and occasionally mildly entertaining. He often tried to bring comedy to his spots, which doesn’t really work well with “MNF.” McFarland is most likely to be authoritative rather than entertaining.

It makes sense to expand the coverage, but “MNF” will rise or fall on the games and the chemistry of the four people on camera because the show’s successful template has been a blend of entertainment and smart commentary, especially on those nights when the games aren’t great.

Here’s a look at the games they’ll be calling:

Week 1 Jets at Lions

Week 2 Seahawks at Bears

Week 3 Steelers at Buccaneers

Week 4 Chiefs at Broncos

Week 5 Redskins at Saints

Week 6 49ers at Packers

Week 7 Giants at Falcons

Week 8 Patriots at Bills

Week 9 Titans at Cowboys

Week 10 Giants at 49ers

Week 11 Chiefs at Rams

Week 12 Titans at Texans

Week 13 Redskins at Eagles

Week 14 Vikings at Seahawks

Week 15 Saints at Panthers

Week 16 Broncos at Raiders

