Justify’s ownership team took home $1.24 million after the favorite won Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, the $500,000 they shelled out for the colt in 2016 looking like money well spent.

A woman from Austin scored nearly the same payday after Justify’s victory on Saturday. She only had to put down $18.

Placing a Pick 5 bet at Retama Park in Selma, Tex., the woman correctly predicted the winners of Races 8-12 Saturday at Churchill Downs: Limousine Liberal, 4-1 in the eighth; Maraud, 8-1 in the ninth; Funny Duck, a 40-1 long shot in the 10th; and Yoshida, 10-1 in the 11th. And when Justify crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby, the 12th race on the card, the woman was $1.2 million richer.

The woman asked not to be identified but posed for photos that were posted on Retama Park’s Twitter feed:

Congratulations to our biggest winner! Her $18 wager won her 1.2 million! pic.twitter.com/jVYXLCIs4g — Retama Park (@RetamaPark) May 5, 2018

“It’s extremely rare,” Retama Park spokeswoman Rachel Bagnetto told ABC News. “To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it’s the first time it’s happened at Retama.”

Pick 5 or Pick 6 winners can take home large jackpots considering how difficult it is to select that many first-place finishers over a string of races. In 2014, a thoroughbred owner named Daniel Borislow took home $6,678,939.12 in Gulfstream Park’s Rainbow 6 promotion, though he had wagered $7,603.20 on multiple tickets to win it.

In another big Kentucky Derby win, a Las Vegas gambler placed a 300-to-1 futures bet on Justify winning the Kentucky Derby at the Wynn sportsbook in February, before the colt even was guaranteed a spot in the race. The $500 bet paid out $150,000.

There is a lot more to this ticket then it looks like. I covered a little of it in my weekly column in gaming today. https://t.co/EEPmvGQyO7 pic.twitter.com/xNh8DTsc4H — Bill Krackomberger (@BillKrackman) May 5, 2018

