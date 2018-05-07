

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson competes in the max overhead event at the 2018 Worlds Strongest Man in Manila. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)

The “Mountain” has finally reached the summit of his sport. On Sunday, Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, a.k.a. Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on “Game of Thrones,” was crowned the world’s strongest man.

It was a long time coming for the 6-foot-9, 400-pound Bjornsson, who came in second in the competition in each of the past two years, and had finished second or third in each of the past six. The 29-year-old Icelander, a former basketball player, took to Instagram to thank his “family, friends and fans” for their continued support.

Second place in this year’s world’s strongest man competition, which was held in Manila, went to Poland’s Mateusz Kieliszkowski, with Brian Shaw of the United States coming in third. Shaw won the event in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, while last year’s event was won by Great Britain’s Eddie Hall, who didn’t compete this year.

Per reports, Bjornsson finished first in three of the six events that made up the two-day finals in the Philippines: the vehicle dead lift, max overhead and loading race. He came in fourth in the frame carry, second in the truck pull and, after building a near-insurmountable lead heading into the final event, fifth in the atlas stones.

LOOK: The Bus Pull kicked off the last day of The @WorldsStrongest Man at the Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines! Two more events remain to determine who will win the title! #WSM #itsmorefuninthephilippines pic.twitter.com/lUr9esnHLb — Visit Philippines (@TourismPHL) May 6, 2018

LOOK: Behemoths of @WorldsStrongest show off their strength and speed at the University of the Philippines. For the Loading Race event, each strongman needs to carry an anchor, a safe, a 330 lbs dack and a 250 lbs keg in a race to the finish line! #WSM #ItsmorefuninthePhilippines pic.twitter.com/2jahyN9o0v — Visit Philippines (@TourismPHL) May 6, 2018

It’s been a banner year for the bannerman to House Lannister, who has become (mild spoiler alert) Cersei’s zombified personal bodyguard on “Thrones.” It remains to be seen what becomes of Bjornsson’s character next year, when the eighth and final season of the hit HBO series is set to air, but chances are things won’t go quite as well in Westeros as they did in Manila for the actor/strongman.

Bjornsson is also a big fan (not that he could be any other kind of fan) of the Minnesota Vikings, so he can hope that his long-awaited ascent to the top of his sport inspires his favorite NFL team, which knows a thing or two about coming close without getting the proverbial cigar. He made an appearance at the Vikings’ home field last season before a game against the Packers, leading the “Skol” chant and sounding the gjallarhorn, and Minnesota went on to defeat their hated rival Green Bay.

It’s safe to say that at least one Vikings fan won’t be expecting anything but the strongest of debuts for first-year Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Read more from The Post:

90-year-old becomes oldest driver to compete in NASCAR-sanctioned event

NBA playoffs: Updates and analysis from The Post’s Tim Bontemps

The photo finish tells how good Justify was in the Kentucky Derby

The Capitals better win this series in six games