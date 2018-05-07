The Met Gala provides an annual showcase for showcase for celebrities to one-up each other with eye-catching outfits, but Tom Brady, a frequent attendee with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, usually prefers to go with a relatively conservative look. After Monday’s appearance, however, the Patriots quarterback might prefer to never return at all, given the savage mockery he took for the outfit he wore this year.

The fashion police at E! may have loved the “embroidery on his lapel,” but it wasn’t as well-received by the ever-snarky denizens of Twitter. Brady was compared to, among other things, a magician, a James Bond supervillain and Steven Seagal.

did not know Cobra Kai had an online MBA program, respect pic.twitter.com/b1BdvqgJS8 — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) May 7, 2018

Tom Brady dressed as a dragon slayer to the #MetGala. Or a Chinese New Year calendar. pic.twitter.com/LnHAlnoH9Z — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) May 7, 2018

Tom Brady look like the accountant for a mariachi band pic.twitter.com/2wu4idsXLH — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady almost didn't come to the gala because one of his tigers is sick pic.twitter.com/bC0Qk5O5Zw — StoleMyLookHat (@Popehat) May 8, 2018

Everyone is making fun of Tom Brady, but I think it's nice to see him relaxing without his red cape and sword. pic.twitter.com/rsPp0xfySF — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) May 8, 2018

BREAKING: Roger Goodell has enlisted attorney Ted Wells to conduct an investigation into what the hell Tom Brady is wearing. pic.twitter.com/VIkozvbIxv — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) May 8, 2018

Not surprisingly, Bundchen had a more admiring take on Brady’s ensemble. “What a cutie. Isn’t he cute, guys? Seriously,” she cooed in a video posted to social media, while the four-time Super Bowl MVP, perhaps sensing what was to come, tried to shoo away the camera.

I don’t think Tom Brady has ever been this uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/UJs1VD7Ol0 — WTP Sports (@WTPsports) May 7, 2018

For purposes of comparison, here is how Brady has looked at previous installments of the New York-based Met Gala, the official title for which is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala.



From left, Brady and Bundchen at the Met Gala in 2017, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010. (Getty Images)

For some reason, it doesn’t feel as if the switch to a turtleneck was the main issue this year. In any event, the Internet can thank Brady for giving it pure comedic gold.

