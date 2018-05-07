The Met Gala provides an annual showcase for showcase for celebrities to one-up each other with eye-catching outfits, but Tom Brady, a frequent attendee with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, usually prefers to go with a relatively conservative look. After Monday’s appearance, however, the Patriots quarterback might prefer to never return at all, given the savage mockery he took for the outfit he wore this year.
The fashion police at E! may have loved the “embroidery on his lapel,” but it wasn’t as well-received by the ever-snarky denizens of Twitter. Brady was compared to, among other things, a magician, a James Bond supervillain and Steven Seagal.
Not surprisingly, Bundchen had a more admiring take on Brady’s ensemble. “What a cutie. Isn’t he cute, guys? Seriously,” she cooed in a video posted to social media, while the four-time Super Bowl MVP, perhaps sensing what was to come, tried to shoo away the camera.
For purposes of comparison, here is how Brady has looked at previous installments of the New York-based Met Gala, the official title for which is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala.
For some reason, it doesn’t feel as if the switch to a turtleneck was the main issue this year. In any event, the Internet can thank Brady for giving it pure comedic gold.
Read more from The Post:
NFL players’ union files grievance against Bengals in support of Eric Reid
NFL tells lawyer for cheerleaders that it’s willing to meet
NFL owners could leave national anthem policy to individual teams
Enes Kanter is attempting to woo LeBron James to the Knicks with ‘King of New York’ pitch