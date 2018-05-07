

Danny Farquhar is in his second season with the White Sox and his sixth in the major leagues. (Orlin Wagner/AP)

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who collapsed in the dugout last month with a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, was discharged from a Chicago hospital Monday. The team announced that Farquhar’s neurosurgeon “expects Danny to be able to pitch again in the future,” but not for the rest of this season, as he makes a full recovery.

The Chicago White Sox released the following update today on the condition of White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar: pic.twitter.com/FFrhsiaI4Z — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2018

Shortly after the April 20 incident, which began with Farquhar vomiting during the sixth inning of a home game against the Astros before collapsing, he was described by a White Sox official as being in the “fight of his life,” as he had an additional procedure to relieve swelling in his brain. “They had to do another surgery, cracking his skull open and putting a clamp on it,” Ken Williams, the team’s vice president, said of the efforts made at Rush University Medical Center. “My God, this certainly shows the fragility of life and how we take every day for granted.”

Chicago Manager Rick Renteria said a few days later that Farquhar was “progressing positively,” although the situation was “still guarded and very delicate.” The 31-year-old relief pitcher had reached a point of being able to take a few “light walks” with his wife, Lexie, Renteria said.

Meanwhile, Farquhar’s teammates were making shows of support for the sixth-year major leaguer, including wearing T-shirts that read, “PRAY FOR 43,” with “FOR DANNY” on the left sleeves. Other White Sox relievers hung his No. 43 jersey in the bullpen, with Chicago’s Nate Jones saying of a recent hospital visit to Farquhar, “I told him that we are flying it until he walks in here.”



The No. 43 jersey of Danny Farquhar hangs in the White Sox bullpen. (Dennis Wierzbicki/USA Today Sports)

“He was moving around. He was making jokes,” Jones said of Farquhar’s condition (via MLB.com). “He’s talking baseball, talking life, talking kids. We both have three. They are all about the same ages. It was a pretty humbling experience, that’s for sure.”

A Florida native, Farquhar was selected by the Blue Jays in the 10th round of the 2008 draft. He has also had stints with the Mariners and Rays, and he has a career ERA of 3.93 with 18 saves.

Read more from The Post:

Boswell: Nationals are wise to be playing it safe with their stars

Cardinals catcher has emergency surgery after foul ball struck him in the groin

MLB batters are recording more strikeouts than hits. That’s a big problem that’s unlikely to soon change.