Week 2 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” athletes edition has passed, and once again, we have wasted more time as the clock ticks toward the inevitable.

Adam Rippon must be the season’s champion. He is fierce, calculated, yet still endearing. He’s everything we discovered during the Olympics in PyeongChang and more. And he’s beating up on a bunch of current and former A-list athletes who are learning to ballroom dance.

This week saw more cha-cha and fox trot, plus some quickstep, salsa and a pasodoble. These professional athletes, including Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer, NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, know how to make the best use of practice time.

Aside from a couple of cringeworthy team dances (which you can see here and here), the talent among this year’s class of celebrities is clearly superior to what ABC normally draws.

After ex-MLBer Johnny Damon and snowboarder Jamie Anderson were eliminated last week, here’s a look at some very informal power rankings heading into Week 3, when three couples will be eliminated, instead of two.

Couples this week were scored out of 40 points, with retired NFL running back and past “Dancing with the Stars” champion Rashad Jennings joining as guest judges.

ELIMINATED

8. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, retired NBA legend

Dancing salsa, score: 26

So there’s that famous footwork! After a Week 1 display that was so blah it elicited concern for Jabbar’s health, Week 2 was reassuring. Dancing the salsa, partner Lindsay Arnold hopped on the shoulders of another dancer to finally stand reasonably as tall as Jabbar. Almost immediately, the Hall of Famer looked more comfortable, and his feet looked alive. Still, the show masked his limitations by putting a troupe of pros on the floor beside him.

“The salsa is a party dance. You have brought the party to the ballroom,” judge Len Goodman said. Can’t complain about that critique, until the voters wouldn’t back him up.

7. Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame women’s basketball player

Dancing fox trot, score: 33

“Dancing” producers have to at least pretend Ogunbowale is not on this show because of her buzzer-beating three-pointers in the NCAA tournament’s semifinal and national championship games. But then host Tom Bergeron brought it up in his intro before Ogunbowale took the floor. The show made a big deal of her switching to heels from basketball shoes. And she danced to Pink’s “What About Us,” the same song ESPN used in commercials to promote the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Her actual dance was fine. Goodman liked the technical elements. But this was becoming a bigger and bigger issue for the NCAA, which has to be glad she got her moment in the spotlight and is now gone.

[Sally Jenkins: As Arike Ogunbowale dances with gusto, the NCAA sidesteps with cowardice]

This was a different, transformative side of Arike Ogunbowale from last week #DWTS — Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) May 8, 2018

STILL ALIVE

6. Jennie Finch Daigle, retired Olympic softball player

Dancing cha-cha, score: 26

Ever daring, Daigle changed her song choice Thursday morning, saying her original backing track for the cha-cha was “too risqué.” Inevitably, all I want to know now is what song she originally picked then ditched when it was time to choreograph. That question hung above her entire performance, especially when she was off rhythm with her steps on the new song.

“Timing is very important and you were off. I’m sorry,” judge Bruno Tonioli said. I am, too. You can’t switch songs midweek on a show like this and expect to contend for a title.

5. Josh Norman, Redskins cornerback

Dancing pasodoble, score: 30

This is a Josh Norman that Washington fans will recognize. He was brash and aggressive. If fighting with Odell Beckham Jr. was a dance, it’d be the pasodoble, which mimics a bullfight. Norman was stiff but daunting, with a true alpha-male look to him. Tonioli compared him to Killmonger from the blockbuster hit “Black Panther.” I could buy the reference.

4. Chris Mazdzer, Olympic luger

Dancing Viennese waltz, score: 33

He was fantastic Monday night. I continue to be wrong about Mazdzer, who I thought — coming from a sport like luge — would struggle with rhythm. Incorrect.

He scored the first nine of the season from judge Carrie Ann Inaba. His feet were phenomenal in the very technical Viennese waltz. His lines were graceful and strong. I almost wish partner Witney Carson gave him more moves to throw at the judges. He’s that good. And he continues to be really good-looking.

3. Mirai Nagasu, Olympic figure skater

Dancing fox trot, score: 37

Mirai Nagasu is still very good at dancing. Unsatisfied with a second-place finish last week (she even cried about it during rehearsal interviews), she returned Monday night to score the season’s first 10, albeit from guest judge Rashad Jennings. She’s great, but the song, “It’s a Small World After All,” was weird. It’s a slow song, meant to be hummed while swaying back and forth. And then the DWTS band had to speed the track up to match the fox trot. The choreography might have been great, but I can’t get through the song.

2. Tonya Harding, retired Olympic figure skater

Dancing the quickstep, score: 33

Harding danced to Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman,” which is another tired trope in this 24-year-long tail of woe. It’s well known Harding was not the magical fairy in her youth. She was the cussing, pack-smoking, pickup driving ugly duckling to Nancy Kerrigan’s ice princess. The image (and economic) disparity that separated the two of them contributes to why Harding has retained so many fans over the years.

When she plays the role of “homegrown country girl who also skates,” it’s clear she’s most at home. Anything that’d be a “flaw” on the ice or dance floor is a charming personality quirk when in character. The judges bought it — “This dance made me feel good,” Goodman said — and so did the voters, who kept her out of the bottom three this week. It proves again that as many times as Harding is willing to step back out in front of cameras, there will be another chapter, familiar or not, to her story.

1. Adam Rippon, Olympic figure skater

Dancing quickstep, score: 37

Adam Rippon really could give up his career on ice for professional dancing. He apparently struggled to learn the quickstep, which looks like complete nonsense once you watch the routine. He’s fast and precise. His facial expressions and entertaining to the utmost.

“So much content, so much speed, but so much clarity of movement. Well done,” Goodman said.

Give. This. Man. The. Trophy.

