ESPN announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with UFC to broadcast 15 mixed martial arts events exclusively over its ESPN+ app beginning in January. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reports that the network will pay $150 million per year over five years for the right to air the 12-round cards — to be dubbed “UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night” — plus a package of related programming.

The network recently relaunched its app as ESPN+, charging a $4.99 monthly or $49.99 yearly subscription fee for live events that aren’t broadcast on any of the main ESPN channels. Along with the UFC events, ESPN+ subscribers also will have access to new seasons of “Dana White’s Contender Series” — in which the UFC president scouts new MMA talent — plus pre- and post-event shows and the UFC’s historical library. They will be able to order UFC Fight Pass, the organization’s streaming service, plus pay-per-view events through the app at an additional cost.

But the main draw for the network will be the actual UFC cards themselves, which will give ESPN another slate of live events to add to its subscription service.

“One of our goals for ESPN+ is to bring sports fans of all genres content they love and are passionate about, and this agreement with UFC is illustrative of exactly that,” Kevin Mayer, ESPN chairman of direct to consumer and international, said in the statement. “We look forward to providing UFC’s enthusiastic, growing fan base with a wide array of live events and building a lasting relationship with the industry leader in mixed martial arts.”

The move had been rumored for some time. Last month, Variety reported that ESPN perhaps was going to pair with Fox in divvying up UFC’s non-pay-per-view package. Fox’s current deal with UFC — in which it annually broadcasts four events on its main network plus a number of other events on its Fox Sports 1 cable channel — expires at the end of the year, and no announcement about the network’s continued involvement with UFC has been made. (Ourand says the organization still is talking with Fox and NBC about the broadcast package, though a new deal is “not imminent.”) According to Variety, the number of events on Fox networks would decrease with the addition of ESPN to the mix.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN on an agreement that will continue to grow our sport,” White said in the statement. “UFC has always done deals with the right partners at the right time and this one is no exception. We will now have the ability to deliver fights to our young fan base wherever they are and whenever they want it. This deal is a home run for ESPN and UFC.”

