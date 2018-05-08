

Johnny Manziel threw for NFL scouts during Texas A&M’s Pro Day in March. (Michael Wyke/Associated Press)

Johnny Manziel, the former NFL quarterback who is hoping to catch on with a team again, was taken to a Humble, Tex., hospital Monday and was treated for what his spokesperson said seemed like a “reaction to an adjustment in his prescription.”

On Tuesday, Denise Michaels told TMZ Sports, which first reported the news, that he is “fine and headed home.” It is unclear what the nature of the problem was and Michaels has not responded to a request from The Post for comment. Earlier this year, Manziel, 25, said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is on medication, telling “Good Morning America” that he is “working to try to make sure I don’t fall back into any type of depression because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me.”

A Texas native, he was playing in a golf tournament Saturday hosted by his former Texas A&M teammate Mike Evans, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday, Manziel and friends attended the JMBLYA Music Festival in Houston.

Manziel, the 22nd overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft, partied his way out of the league after two tumultuous seasons and has been trying to work his way back in, of late playing in the fledgling Spring League. NFL scouts were in attendance, but he remains a free agent and says he will play in the Canadian Football League, where the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold his rights, if he is not signed.

