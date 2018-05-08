

You talkin’ to me? (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There was a time, Phil Mickelson freely admits, when it “sucked” to have to play against Tiger Woods.

It’s been awhile since those heady days for both men, who will be grouped together in the first two rounds of the Players Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. It’s a matchup made delicious by its rarity and by the knowledge that the future is, well, finite. The two have played together 35 times on the PGA Tour, the last time in 2014. Woods holds a slim, 16-15-4 edge.

“I love that we’re paired together, I think it’s really fun. We haven’t been paired together in years,” he told reporters Tuesday and then he couldn’t resist having some fun with the buzz the Woods-Mickelson group, which will also include Rickie Fowler, has generated.

“As I look at the cover of the newspaper and the pairing is on there and the excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match. Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me,” he cracked to laughter, “but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

They and Fowler will tee off at 1:52 p.m. Eastern Thursday and at 8:27 a.m. Friday. Mickelson and Woods have been in the same group only once before at Sawgrass, in 2001. That time, in the third round, Woods hit a 60-foot putt on the 17th green, finishing with a 66 and a victory the next day. Woods was Woods then and went on to win the Masters two weeks later, completing the Tiger Slam.

“I don’t think anybody today who wasn’t there to witness it, and I don’t think anybody before, will ever see that level of play again,” Mickelson said Tuesday (via ESPN).

“It was the most remarkable golf in the history of the game, and I think unrepeatable. I think it was that good. I look at 2000 as being kind of the benchmark at the U.S. Open and being the greatest golf I’ve ever witnessed and I believe has ever been played. And it sucked to have to play against him. It really did. You look at it and say, ‘How am I going to going to beat this?’ There was a stretch there for a numbers of years that it was so impressive that it was hard to imagine that it was actually happening, that he was hitting some of the shots that he was hitting and playing that well.

“The guys today look back and they say, ‘Come on, how much better could he have been?’ and so forth. And it goes to show you that they weren’t there to witness it.”

Over the years, the two have been rivals and, lately, the word “friendly” has been added to that description.

