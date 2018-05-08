

Kylia Carter had pointed criticism of the NCAA. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Kylia Carter isn’t the first person to compare the NCAA system in which athletes receive no compensation for bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars to slavery or prison, but she added an eloquent and emotional voice to the chorus Monday.

Carter, the mother of former Duke basketball star Wendell Carter, spoke to the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics on Monday in Washington, D.C., saying the system is “nauseating” and adding that she sees “the NCAA as overseers of a system that is identical” to prison or slavery.

“When you remove all the bling and the bells and the sneakers and all that,” she said (via ESPN), “you’ve paid for a child to come to your school to do what you wanted them to do for you, for free, and you made a lot of money when he did that, and you’ve got all these rules in place that say he cannot share in any of that. The only other time when labor does not get paid but yet someone else gets profits and the labor is black and the profit is white, is in slavery.

“To be honest with you, it’s nauseating.”

Kylia Carter, who played basketball at Ole Miss, grew emotional during a morning meeting in response to last month’s report by a commission led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and created after an FBI investigation into corruption. Carter talked about how her grandmother and mother had worked cotton fields in Mississippi. Her son declared for the NBA draft in June after spending one year at Duke and criticized the NCAA for that “one and done” practice, saying it was “not to be trusted.”

“This would be even harder to say in the crowd, but I can say it here,” she told ESPN later. “It feels intentional. It feels like it was built this way intentionally. I can’t move that from my thoughts.”

“Should the NCAA be removed? Yes, because I don’t trust it,” she said. “You’re not to be trusted because your intentions are clear. Let’s call this group in the middle, let’s call it something else. Let’s put some real reform in there and call it something different and get rid of the current status quo because it’s based on indentured servitude.”

Wendell Carter, 19, is expected to be a lottery pick next month and his mother called into question why her son wasn’t getting an education, saying she wanted athletes to get a two-year certificate.

“You tell me it’s about education, and we’re giving you this fabulous education for your son to come to school here, so you’re paying him with the education for his talent,” she said. “If that’s what you’re paying him — you’re paying him with education — why aren’t you making sure he gets it? Why aren’t you assigning somebody to him so if he is a one-and-done, why didn’t you automatically assign him an academic adviser so that when he leaves he’s got someone in his ear talking to him about the value of that education he left behind? Wendell doesn’t have that problem because I’m going to be there like a jackhammer, but all of the other kids, the thing you pay them to come to your school and do, most of them don’t ever get it.”

She called for more than just a paycheck and a share of the profits for players, noting that the problems are systemic.

“If you pay the players and kept the system like it is, it would still destroy them — it would just destroy them faster,” she said. “That’s not the solution. Don’t get me wrong, it helps, but not without educating them on this process. The part that baffles me … when you leave high school and prepare for college, and then going onto the pros, that whole process is not written down anywhere.”

She isn’t the first to call for change. No less a member of the Rice Commission than NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson, a Naval Academy graduate, criticized the system, saying earlier this month, “Certainly kids should be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness.”

The NCAA’s chief legal officer told the Associated Press that the recommendations of the Rice Commission would be in place, possibly for next season.

“This is not the NCAA as usual,” Donald Remy said, adding, “work has already begun.”

The Rice Commission recommended ending the “one and done” rule, overhauling the enforcement process to handle complex cases, adding outside members to a Board of Governors currently made up of college presidents or chancellors and creating a certification system to govern the actions of agents. The Knight Commission, however, said Monday that it wants more, such as a change in the NCAA’s governance structure (adding independent members to the Division I Board of Directors) and additional financial regulations regarding coaches or school employees receiving outside income from apparel companies.

“It’s an open question if the NCAA can restore public confidence in its ability to be stewards of big-money college sports,” Arne Duncan, the commission co-chairman and a former U.S. Secretary of Education, told the AP. “To do so, it will need to embrace far more sweeping and deep-seated reform than ever before.”

Officially known as the Commission on College Basketball, the Rice Commission was created in October, shortly after federal prosecutors announced they had charged 10 men — including assistant coaches at Arizona, Auburn, USC and Oklahoma State along with a top Adidas executive — in a fraud and bribery scandal. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in alleged bribes and kickbacks, aimed at influencing recruits, has involved a number of schools, including Kansas, North Carolina State, Louisville and Miami. Louisville’s Rick Pitino was fired in the aftermath of the scandal.

