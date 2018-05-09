The TNT yappers are getting testy.

It began when Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley engaged in a spirited debate over whether, as Barkley contended, Raptors Coach Dwane Casey needed to mend his relationship with DeMar DeRozan, whom he benched late in Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Cavs.

O’Neal couldn’t wait to interrupt with “No, he doesn’t.” His point was that Casey had a reason for sitting DeRozan and Barkley argued that a championship team can’t have a coach and star at loggerheads. Simple debate, right?

Nope.

Here’s the gist of it; there’s a lot of everybody-talking-at-once:

“Me and Pat Riley never saw eye to eye, and what happened in Miami? So it’s not true what you’re saying.” O’Neal asked. (Answer: the Heat won the championship in 2006. This will be important later.) Barkley responded that Wade was “the man on that team, not you. Don’t even start it. Don’t even start it.”

"Google me, Chuck!"



Things got heated last night on #InsideTheNBA 😯 pic.twitter.com/kKUKf2oXPA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

“I was a role player you’re right, but Pat and I, we didn’t get along. We didn’t get along. You don’t know what you’re talking about when it comes to a championship.”

When Barkley started to interrupt, O’Neal shot back: “Stop babying these players” and then, well, it was chaos.

“No matter how much you scream, just because you loud, doesn’t make you right. You’re wrong in this situation,” Barkley said. “You can yell, yell, yell …”

Back to Shaq: “And that’s why you didn’t win, ’cause you a baby. Stop babying these players!”

Sir Charles said he wasn’t in favor of babying players and Kenny Smith attempted to hop in. “He’s got to repair …”

Shaq was having none of it and the whole conversation quickly pivoted back to Barkley. “He ain’t got to repair nothing. He got to stop babying these players,” O’Neal said. “You got babied [pointing to Barkley] and that’s why you ain’t win.”

Barkley landed a solid blow with “I didn’t have Dwyane Wade or Kobe Bryant to carry me up and down the court.”

But then O’Neal dropped the hammer.

“I got three Finals MVPs! How many you got? … Google me, Chuck! Google me! You see that? [That would be a championship ring.] Google me!”

It was solid entertainment and more. Shaq was, as Yahoo has reported, an early investor in — wait for it — Google.

Read more from The Post:

NBA playoffs: We’ve been waiting for Warriors-Rockets for what feels like forever

After another demolition at the hands of the Cavaliers, what’s next for the Raptors?

The day Donovan Mitchell won over the Jazz

‘A hood fairy tale’: Inside Meek Mill’s deep connection to the 76ers

How the Cavs and Celtics pushed favored opponents to the brink

Draymond Green shrugs off death threat, says he hopes comedian gets ‘help that he needs’

David Fizdale gives the Knicks a chance to start over. They need to give him time.

‘The ref was crazy’: Chris Paul’s brother was nearly ejected from Rockets game