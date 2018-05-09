A 7-week-old Iowa infant remains hospitalized in a pediatric intensive care unit after suffering a head injury when she was struck by a softball during a recreational game last week.

McKenna Hovenga’s injury occurred after the kind of random stray-ball incident that might happen on any night, at any softball game. The baby’s father, Lee, was helping her mother, Kassy, cover herself to breast-feed McKenna when a softball flew over the fence, striking Kassy in the biceps. Neither parent thought much of the moment until the baby began crying and they noticed a swelling on her forehead, according to the Healing for McKenna Facebook account.

McKenna was taken from Shell Rock — a northeastern Iowa community of around 1,200 — to the Waverly (Iowa) Health Center with a skull fracture and two brain bleeds, according to family social media accounts updating her condition. She was transported to the Mayo Clinic, a little more than 100 miles away in Rochester, Minn., and has since been treated in the pediatric intensive care unit for her injuries, which have caused a number of seizures. Updates on her condition have become a national story, and her Facebook page has drawn more than 137,000 likes. A YouCaring page has raised more than $41,000 in donations for medical expenses.

“We don’t want fame, we want prayers…,” Kassy Hovenga wrote Saturday on Facebook. “I never truly believed in the power of prayer, but after posting about McKenna, within 20 mins we started getting nothing but good news!!! We are blessed by everyone and everything that everyone is doing for us. ”

Lee Hovenga added, “I do not like my phone blowing up, but opening Facebook and getting a new notification of hope and prayer every half second is very heart warming. What started as a means to keep family and friends updated has turned into a miracle. Thank you all for everything; those that are driving hundreds of miles to come see us every day, bringing us food and things from home, all the support and prayers.”

McKenna was seizure-free for 96 hours this week, according to the Facebook account, but suffered another seizure Tuesday night. The baby “had a rough start to her morning” Wednesday, including four seizures, according to the most recent update provided by Laura Heise, a great aunt, who still found joy in small improvements. A CT scan showed that blood in McKenna’s brain was gone, which is a “step in the right direction,” she wrote.

But Heise also wrote that “the not so good news is that the two areas of brain damage are still present. We won’t know what that means for her until she is able to wake up. More good news… She moved her bowels on her own. So yay for poop!”

Heise further wrote that a doctor “sat Kassy down and told her that she needed to stop looking at the future and start focusing on the day-to-day. That’s probably from too much of us asking what each thing means for the future or when we can get better answers as far as what is causing the seizures. It is so very hard to wait and wait and not know. So… Day by day it is. We know it’s going to take time… It’s just hard. It’s just hard.”

And she keeps on impressing us!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Kassy Hovenga on Monday, May 7, 2018

According to the Facebook log, which is being updated by multiple authors, doctors have been working to reduce the anti-seizure medications, and McKenna has “made A LOT of progress since things were so bad on Friday,” according to a Tuesday evening post

“It can kind of be a little surreal,” that update continued, “but we are so thankful there is always, always someone monitoring her 24 hours a day on top of her personal nurse that never leaves her room. I don’t know what we’d do if we weren’t at Mayo with the best of the best. We are so very grateful McKenna is in such good hands.”

On Wednesday, May 2, seven week old McKenna Hovenga was struck in the head by a softball during her Daddy's softball… Posted by Healing for McKenna on Thursday, May 3, 2018

The Hovengas have declined media requests since the incident, including one by The Washington Post, but have continued to provide updates on Facebook. Lee Hovenga, who had a softball game the night of the incident, wrote that he has “high hopes. Still working on the patience thing. She will be okay. It will just take more time.”

On Tuesday night, McKenna’s mother wrote: “Everybody give your babies an extra kiss and hug tonight….you NEVER know if your whole life will flip upside down in literally a blink of an eye ….”

