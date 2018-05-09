

Dez Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys didn’t do Dez Bryant any favors by waiting a month into the NFL’s free agency period before cutting him. Almost a month after his April 13 release, the veteran wide receiver is still on the market, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went to bat Wednesday for a player with whom he became close, insisting that Bryant can make “a significant contribution to a team.”

Jones was responding to comments made last week by Dallas’s scouting chief, Will McClay, who said the team decided to part ways with Bryant because the 29-year-old player had lost the ability to beat defensive backs in one-on-one coverage. Bryant’s salary was reportedly also an issue, as he had not been living up to a five-year, $70 million contract he signed in 2015, one that was set to pay him $12.5 million for the 2018 season if he remained with the Cowboys.

“I don’t feel that way. That’s not to disagree at all with Will, but I wish and want Dez to have the opportunity to compete in the NFL,” Jones said of McClay’s comments (via the Dallas Morning News). “I think he can, and I think he will. He’s certainly got the right stuff, and the real question is: As every player in his career deals with injury or deals with the length of his career, I think he’s very capable mentally as well as physically to do the kinds of things that you have to, to adjust as you move on through your career.”

“I think that every evaluation that I’ve seen, Dez has an excellent opportunity to make a contribution and a significant contribution to a team,” Jones added. “Our time was the time and the right time [to release him] as far as our relationship, but that doesn’t preclude him from being productive for another team.”

At the time of his release, Bryant indicated that he wanted to stay in the NFC East, all the better to haunt the Cowboys for losing faith in his abilities. However, the Eagles, Giants and Redskins have shown little apparent interest in adding the three-time Pro Bowler, and he may have made a major miscalculation last month in reportedly turning down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Ravens.

Veteran NFL journalist Ed Werder reported that Bryant was more inclined to take a “big one-year deal” from a team and look for a “bigger long-term contract” in free agency next summer. At this point, with the draft almost two weeks into the books, Bryant may have to accept a much more modest offer simply to latch on somewhere.

Referring to the Ravens’ offer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said last week, “I cannot find a team out there that will pay Dez Bryant anywhere near that. … There are far more teams that are unwilling to pay Dez Bryant the veteran minimum than there are teams willing to give him a veteran minimum-type contract right now. It’s going to be tough for him to find work.”

Some teams may be waiting until their rookie minicamps take place this weekend to make further evaluations of what they have at wide receiver, at which point interest in Bryant could increase. However, it is clear that, four years after his last big season — a 1,320-yard, 16-touchdown campaign in 2014 — Bryant is no longer regarded as a dominant force, and his penchant for emotional displays is likely not helping him, either.

Jones himself hinted that teams may also be questioning Bryant’s willingness to make up for any losses in physical ability with greater devotion to his craft. The owner cited longtime Dallas tight end Jason Witten, who recently retired to take a job as a color analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” as a hard-working example Bryant would be well-served to follow.

“We just lost one of the greatest role models that may have ever played this game in Jason Witten,” Jones said. “But certainly I think [Bryant] can take some of the things he’s seen Jason do and incorporate that type of attitude and work ethic in what he’s doing and get a chance to be back out there.”

