Kurt Warner put up good-enough numbers in 2009, his final NFL season, throwing 26 touchdown passes compared with 14 interceptions and compiling a 66.2 QBR, which ranked 12th in the league. It clearly wasn’t a case of a past-his-prime quarterback stumbling around the field and making everyone cringe, and Warner seemed to realize this when he announced his retirement after that season.

“I’ve played 12 years, I’m 38 years old and I believe I was playing at as high a level now and over the last two years as I was playing when I first got into the league,” he said in announcing his retirement in January 2010. “That’s something I’m proud of.”

Eight years and one Hall of Fame induction later, the 46-year-old Warner still seems to think he has something to offer. Interviewed during Monday night’s Cardinals-Twins broadcast, he said his desire to play again got to the point where he actually talked to an NFL coach about possibly coming back.

“I was actually ready to, for this coming season, I actually talked to a coach and my wife said, ‘Go for it, I think it would be great,’ ” Warner said. “So I actually talked to a coach about possibly doing it if they needed someone, but then they went out and signed somebody. I don’t think they thought I was serious. So I think we’re completely done now.”

Warner did not divulge the coach he was talking to, and trying to narrow down the list of teams that have signed quarterbacks this offseason would be tough considering just about everyone has tinkered with their quarterback depth. But it’s a fun guessing game.

Warner has floated this idea before. In January 2015, he told Dan Patrick that he would have considered a comeback had the Arizona Cardinals reached out to him following injuries to Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton. Alas, the Cardinals didn’t call and Warner continued his broadcasting career. It’s his NFL Network job that keeps him interested, he said Monday.

“Oh my gosh, come on!” Warner said when asked if he missed playing. “Anytime you play at this level and you step away from it, especially when you stay connected to it — I think that’s the hard part, is analyzing it and covering the games and doing that kind of stuff, anytime you’re around it … and especially since I feel really, really good. So I’m like: ‘I think I could still play. I think I could still throw it.’ ”

Steve DeBerg was the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game — 44 years 279 days — when he took the field for the Falcons against the Jets in 1998, though Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently is gunning for his record (he’ll be 41 when this season starts). Warner would leap to the top of the list if his quixotic quest to play again ever came to be.

“I don’t know if I would ever really do it, because it’s easy to sit up here and go, ‘I feel great, I can throw it in my backyard, I could still play in the NFL,’ ” Warner said Monday. “I have too much respect for the game and those guys. But there have been moments where I was like, I feel so good and I look at the state of the quarterbacks sometimes in the league and say, I think I could do it better than them if I could get back up to form and spend some time. I’m just hoping that one team, at some point, gives me another 7-on-7. Just give me 20 plays and let me see if I can still do it.”

