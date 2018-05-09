

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway needs a hug. (John Minchillo/AP)

This is a story about an oft-forlorn franchise that started the season 14-5 but has since dropped 11 of its last 15 games. Said team did something Wednesday that just about sums up such a skid and pretty much its entire existence. Go on, give it a guess.

Playing an early-afternoon game in Cincinnati, the New York Mets seemed to have something going in the top of the first when Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-out ground-rule double. There was just one problem: On the lineup card given by the team to the umpires, Cabrera was listed as batting second, not third. Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman pointed this out to the officiating crew after Cabrera reached base, and they ended the inning by ruling that there had been three outs.

Further confusing things was the fact that nearly everyone else in the stadium — the media, scoreboard operators, etc. — was given a lineup that had Wilmer Flores batting second and Cabrera hitting third, just as things played out on the field (the umpires’ lineup card had it the other way around). Here, look at this video from the team’s Twitter account that was posted midmorning Wednesday:

Confusing things even more — stick with me here — is the fact that bona fide No. 4 hitter Jay Bruce did not lead off the second inning. You see, even though Flores and Cabrera had batted out of order, baseball rules say that Cabrera’s plate appearance was officially considered a no-at-bat and that Bruce was to be the batter considered out (scored as a putout to the catcher). So Bruce was called out without actually, you know, getting a chance to hit.

Jay Bruce was very upset when he found out he lost a turn at-bat. pic.twitter.com/s8NQ5tZ5Lo — Good Fundies is short for Good Fundamentals (@goodfundies) May 9, 2018

Adrian Gonzalez, the Mets’ No. 5 hitter, led off the top of the second inning.

There were jokes, obviously:

This is what the Mets lineup card must look like today pic.twitter.com/01OSYKvRif — Dyllmonger (@HornikGSN) May 9, 2018

Meet the Mets, meet the Mets, step right up and wait hold on a second the Mets are out of order — NHL Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) May 9, 2018

Twitter darling Keith Hernandez also weighed in, getting right to the point:

Keith sums it up nicely: "oh my word." — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 9, 2018

Teams bat out of turn with alarming regularity. The Brewers were the last team to do it, against the Nats in 2016. And, while not actually a case of a batter hitting out of turn, the Red Sox’ Chris Young hit after he officially had been taken out of the lineup during a blowout loss to the Orioles just last year.

Incidentally, the Mets lost to the Reds on Wednesday, 2-1. That made it 12 losses in 16 games.