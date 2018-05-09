

“I tend to look at astrology to get insight,” Ricky Williams said. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

Bitcoin has been an exceedingly volatile commodity of late, with its price plummeting from around $20,000 in mid-December to under $6,000 by early February before beginning to rebound. That could scare away some investors but — and it’s a big but — Ricky Williams is actually more excited than ever about the cryptocurrency, and it has everything to do with Uranus.

Lest you think Williams is guilty of a bum steer, he explained his reasoning to CNBC on Wednesday. It has to do with astrology, in which the former running back has taken a keen interest since his retirement from the NFL in 2012.

“When I look at things, I tend to look at astrology to get insight,” Williams told CNBC. “The insight that got me interested in Bitcoin was the planet Uranus is about to enter into Taurus.”

The 1998 Heisman Trophy winner claimed that Uranus “is about revolution; it’s about a change in the way we do things; it’s about innovation.” For its part, Taurus “is about resources and finances.”

Williams may be onto something — after all, the website cafeastrology.com says, “Uranus is forward-looking.” Put that characteristic together with a money-related zodiac sign such as Taurus, and it’s no wonder the former Saints and Dolphins player thinks this celestial convergence is “going to totally change the way we view and understand” our finances.

“I think as people are starting to become disillusioned with our institutions, that things like blockchain and cryptocurrency, it’s the perfect time for them to catch fire and really change the way we do things,” Williams said.

Astrology can’t make you rich, but it can make you better at being yourself which could make your life more fulfilling and that often includes less money issues. — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) May 9, 2018

To his credit, Williams is not simply talking about Bitcoin’s potential, he has put his money where his mouth is by investing $50,000 in it. “I had to get a little piece of that action,” he said, before adding, “I didn’t want to go crazy.”

Williams hasn’t just been dabbling in astrology, either, he’s teaching classes in it and, for $300, will even give people 90-minute readings based on their natal charts. Of course, apart from his football career, he’s best known for a long-standing interest in marijuana, and he recently launched his own line of “salves, tonics and vape cartridges” that “harness the positive effects of herbs like cannabis in a more conscious and controlled way.”

So even if the Bitcoin investment doesn’t work out, Williams has other potential sources of revenue. He told CNBC that he wasn’t overly concerned about the sharp ups and downs of the cryptocurrency, pointing to what lay behind his reasoning.

“Especially with the planet Uranus and change, [it’s] always going to be volatile in the beginning,” Williams said. “But, still, it’s more of a conscious choice to contribute to the change. If I do well, then great. If not, I’ll still feel like I did my part to contribute to things moving forward.”

Read more from The Post:

Papa John’s tried to blame the NFL for bad sales. That clearly wasn’t the issue.

Saints’ Mark Ingram suspended four games for PEDs

We’ve been waiting for Warriors-Rockets for what feels like forever

‘Google me, Chuck!’ And with that, Shaquille O’Neal crushed Charles Barkley