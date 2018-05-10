

Blake Bortles is not only a quarterback, he’s capable of some good, old-fashioned police work, too. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Blake Bortles has thrown 12 pick-sixes in his NFL career, so he has plenty of unfortunate experience in seeing foes pick him off and take it to the house. Wednesday brought a new twist, though, when the quarterback helped police arrest a would-be thief who wound up in the house where Bortles and some Jaguars teammates were having a party.

According to a Jacksonville Beach Police Department report (via News4Jax), an 18-year-old high school student named Joseph Horton was arrested and charged with auto burglary, trespassing and grand theft. Bortles nearly made it far too easy for the teenager to make off with his 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck, leaving his keys inside the vehicle — along with his wallet.

Horton was unable to drive away, though. The truck was boxed in, so instead he apparently decided to crash the party, held at the home of Jaguars center Brandon Linder (per the AP). Eventually, his status as an uninvited guest was discovered and he was detained by Bortles, Linder and Jags guard Chris Reed until police arrived.

According to the report, Reed said he was walking up the driveway to Linder’s house when he saw someone in Bortles’s truck, but he did not think much of it and continued to the party. Linder said he asked Horton for his name, was told “Joe,” and later called police when he found Horton upstairs in his home and determined that no one at the party knew him.

Blake Bortles has never been arrested for stealing a truck. pic.twitter.com/BrSoRjSDD3 — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) May 10, 2018

A subsequent review of surveillance video from Linder’s security system showed a person getting into Bortles’s truck and grabbing the quarterback’s wallet, which was later found on the driveway. Bortles said that nothing appeared to have been removed from the wallet.

The video reportedly showed Horton moving Bortles’s truck back and forth in the driveway. However, once the teen realized he would not be able to drive around other parked vehicles, he got out, looked around and went into the house.

Horton said he was looking for his girlfriend, but no one at the party knew who she was, either. News4Jax reported that the address he gave police was of a multimillion-dollar home a few blocks away on the Intracoastal Waterway, and that neighbors said Horton lived there with his parents.

