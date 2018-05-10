

Matt Patricia said he was “falsely accused” in an alleged incident 22 years ago. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

Matt Patricia, just three months into his job as coach of the Detroit Lions, said he had been “falsely accused” of sexual assault as a college student in 1996 after a report on the alleged incident surfaced Wednesday.

“As someone who was falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name, I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation,” Patricia, 43, said in a statement that was released by the team Wednesday night. “I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done.

“I would never condone any of the behavior that was alleged and will always respect and protect the rights of anyone who has been harassed or is the victim of violence. My priorities remain the same — to move forward and strive to be the best coach, teacher, and man that I can possibly be.”

A reporter for the Detroit News told the Lions of the incident, which allegedly took place during a spring break trip to Texas when Patricia and then-teammate Greg Dietrich were on the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute football team. Patricia and Dietrich were indicted in August 1996, but the case was dismissed five months later.

The team reacted quickly, issuing a joint statement in which owner Martha Firestone Ford, G.M. Bob Quinn, and team president Rod Wood said that there had been no settlement or confidentiality agreement. The team conducted a background check before hiring Patricia, who had been an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, shortly after the Patriots’ Super Bowl 52 loss. He had been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2012.

“Responding to a published report this evening from the Detroit News, the Detroit Lions are aware that a criminal charge involving sexual assault was brought against Matt Patricia in 1996,” the statement said. “Matt was 21 at the time and on spring break in Texas. The charge was dismissed by the prosecutor at the request of the complaining individual prior to trial. As a result, Coach Patricia never had the opportunity to present his case or clear his name publicly in a court of law. He has denied that there was any factual basis for the charge. There was no settlement agreement with the complaining individual, no money exchanged hands and there was no confidentiality agreement. In discussions today with Lions management, the reporter involved acknowledged that the allegations have not been substantiated.

“As an organization, the Detroit Lions take allegations regarding sexual assault or harassment seriously. Coach Patricia was the subject of a standard preemployment background check which did not disclose this issue. We have spoken to Coach Patricia about this at length as well as the attorney who represented him at the time. Based upon everything we have learned, we believe and have accepted Coach Patricia’s explanation and we will continue to support him. We will continue to work with our players and the NFL to further awareness of and protections for those individuals who are the victims of sexual assault or violence.”

Wood told the News that the team had done a thorough background check, something teams have taken more seriously since the NFL’s domestic violence scandal of 2014 and in the #MeToo era. “Our background check was limited to employment matters only,” Wood said, “and does not disclose any criminal matters that don’t result in a conviction or a plea agreement.”

Patricia was an offensive lineman and guard on the RPI team; Dietrich was a team captain and the two, who were members of Theta Chi fraternity, were in South Padre Island, just north of the border with Mexico, when the alleged attack occurred.

The News story acknowledges the police report was discarded, and several figures involved said they could not recall the case — not the police chief, lieutenant, grand jury forewoman, prosecutor, assistant prosecutor or defense attorneys. Details are unclear all these years later and the alleged victim did not respond to attempts by prosecutors to contact her. “Victim does not feel she can face the pressures or stress of a trial,” a handwritten document bearing the signature of Cameron County Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline Reynolds-Church in a Jan. 28, 1997, motion to dismiss the case shows.

“It was a freakin’ nightmare for Mr. Patricia and his friend,” Jeff Wilson, one of Patricia’s defense attorneys, told the News. “Imagine if you’re innocent and charged with something like that — which nowadays would be worse.”

