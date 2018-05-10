

Everyone gets a walk-off in the Rangers organization. (Mike Stone/AP)

It’s been a pretty trying season already for the Texas Rangers, who sit at the bottom of the AL West standings. Their farm-system teams aren’t faring much better. The Round Rock Express, the Rangers’ Class AAA affiliate, is last in the Pacific Coast League’s American Southern Division. And while the Down East Wood Ducks are the Carolina League Southern Division’s third-place team (out of five), the Hickory Crawdads are sixth out of seven in South Atlantic League’s Northern Division.

But for one magical day and night, the Rangers and their farm system came alive: All four of the above teams produced walk-off victories on Wednesday, three of them on home runs.

It all started in the afternoon, when Nomar Mazara hit a solo shot in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Rangers a 5-4 win over the Tigers. The homer came three innings after he tied the score at 4 with his first solo blast of the day:

Down one level, Hanser Alberto hit a bases-clearing walk-off double in the ninth inning to give the Express a 5-4 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes, snapping Round Rock’s four-game losing streak.

Down a couple of levels further, in advanced Class A, Chuck Leblanc ended things with a three-run homer in the 10th inning, sending the Wood Ducks to a 4-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Down East announcer Dominic Cotroneo provided the call:

We've hit our fourth walk-off and we may have broken @Dom_Cotroneo in the process. pic.twitter.com/996Zp7Cp13 — Down East Wood Ducks (@GoWoodDucks) May 9, 2018

Finally, the Class A Crawdads went home extremely happy against the Columbia Fireflies when Tyreque Reed hit a walk-off homer on his first-ever at-bat for Hickory (it also was his first plate appearance of the entire season):

Walkoff homer in your first Crawdads at bat? Welcome to Hickory Tyreque Reed 😎 pic.twitter.com/70YSjABbVa — Hickory Crawdads (@HickoryCrawdads) May 10, 2018

The Frisco RoughRiders, Texas’s Class AA affiliate, had the day off on Wednesday and missed out on all the fun.

