

You tell this guy he’s not the cutest goat in all New England. (Photo courtesy Zoo New England.)

Look out, Boston, there’s a new goat in town.

(Not to be confused with a GOAT. Many people feel that GOAT already goes by the name of Tom Brady. You know, the guy last seen dressed like a bad magician at the Met Gala.)

This guy, an adorable two-week old Nigerian dwarf goat, is now known as Foles. That’s right. Foles. As in Nick Foles. Super Bowl 52 MVP quarterback Nick Foles. It’s a name that may still stick in the craw of New Englanders, but a bet is a bet and the two-legged Nick Foles made sure the Philadelphia Zoo would win its friendly wager with New England in January.

“We don’t kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets,” the zoo tweeted.

Ha, ha. Had the Patriots beaten the Eagles in February, Philly’s baby goat would have been named after Brady, but alas little Foles is now doing adorable baby goat-like things in the city’s Franklin Park Zoo.

We don’t kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets … so today, we make good on our wager with @phillyzoo & introduce you to Foles, the 2-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat at #FPZoo!



The new kid is named after @Eagles quarterback, #NickFoles. Bet refresher: https://t.co/WBnxvRSgUL pic.twitter.com/LC3cfFG6zM — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) May 8, 2018

“In New England and beyond, it’s a known fact that Tom Brady is the GOAT [greatest of all time],” John Linehan, Zoo New England’s president and CEO said in announcing the bet last winter. “This challenge with the Philadelphia Zoo is the perfect way to have some fun and friendly competition heading into the big game on Sunday. We can’t wait to cheer on the home team as Brady and the Patriots make their run toward a sixth trophy.”

The Philadelphia Zoo, like the Eagles, had the last laugh.

“Named after @NickFoles, Philadelphia’s GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), Foles is an appropriate name for your newest goat kid!” it tweeted. “What an exciting time to know only a world where the @Eagles are world champions!”

That might be tough for even a goat to stomach.

