The lawyer for the New Jersey schools superintendent accused of repeatedly defecating on a high school football field and track says police and the media got it wrong.

“My client looks forward to his day in court when he can rebut some of the falsehoods that have been portrayed about him in the media,” attorney Matthew S. Adams told NJ.com on Thursday.

Adams declined to elaborate on what some of those falsehoods might be, saying he’d save his defense of Thomas Tramaglini for the courtroom.

Tramaglini originally retained a local attorney, but later hired Adams from regional defense firm Fox Rothschild, according to the website.

A court date for Tramaglini, the superintendent of the Kenilworth, N.J., school district, is set for May 30. Tramaglini was arrested April 30 on charges of lewdness, public urination or defecation and dumping or disposal of litter.

Police said they caught him defecating on the track at Holmdel High School, some 25 miles from Kenilworth, around 5:50 a.m. on April 30. School administrators said finding human feces on the track was a “near daily” occurrence, but police and school officials have declined to provide details on how long this had been an issue.

NJ.com reported earlier this week Tramaglini would have jogged past several unlocked port-a-potties just 80 steps from the track.

The Kenilworth School District has placed Tramaglini on administrative leave.

