

Kentucky Derby winner Justify will have a small field of challengers at the Preakness. (Garry Jones/Associated Press)

The field for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes got a bit of a boost on Sunday, when the handlers of Good Magic announced that the Kentucky Derby runner-up will head to Baltimore to take another shot at Justify.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the horse,” Good Magic trainer Chad Brown said Sunday from Belmont Park, per the Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker. “I really don’t have anything else planned for him before, say, either the Haskell or the Jim Dandy anyway. That said, I wouldn’t do it just because he’s going to get a bit of a freshening. He has to be doing well, and he’s doing exceptionally well. He’s doing far better than I expected exiting the Derby. It’s remarkable to see how well the horse is moving and his energy level. He already has his weight back. He just looks great. I’m excited about it.”

Brown won the Preakness last year with Cloud Computing, though that horse didn’t race in the Kentucky Derby.

Bolt d’Oro, the 12th-place finisher at the Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness, trainer-owner Mick Ruis announced. The horse instead will rest up for the Metropolitan Mile on the Belmont Stakes undercard.

Six other horses look to challenge Justify and Good Magic, giving the Preakness its smallest field since 2015.

Bravazo: Sixth place at the Kentucky Derby. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas has six career Preakness wins, tied with Bob Baffert for second place all-time. He last won in 2013 with Oxbow, the first wire-to-wire winner of the race since 1982.

Lone Sailor: Eighth place at the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Tom Amoss is hoping for a better trip at Pimlico and will switch riders from James Graham to Irad Ortiz Jr.

Quip: The Arkansas Derby runner-up — co-owned by two of the same owners as Justify — didn’t run at Churchill Downs.

Sporting Chance: The second Lukas-trained horse in the field finished fourth in the one-turn Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard.

Tenfold: Fifth place at the Arkansas Derby. Trainer Steve Asmussen has two Preakness Stakes wins including 2007 with Curlin, Tenfold’s sire.

Diamond King: Won the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel in April, but the last time the winner of that race won the Preakness was 1983 (Deputed Testamony). Trainer John Servis won the Preakness in 2004 with Smarty Jones.

