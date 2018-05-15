

Lane Johnson, right, hugs Eagles Coach Doug Pederson after Super Bowl LII. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

The Eagles’ Lane Johnson has taken a few shots at the Patriots this year, so it wasn’t necessarily a shock to hear him again speak disdainfully of New England’s “arrogance” in a recent podcast. However, the veteran offensive lineman made an eyebrow-raising assertion when he claimed that Patriots Coach Bill Belichick was “talking [crap]” to his own head coach, Doug Pederson, before the Super Bowl.

Belichick is notoriously tight-lipped in his public statements, but it’s possible that Johnson caught wind of some comments the coach may have made to his own players, as well as some similar remarks that might have been made by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Johnson did not elaborate on what, exactly, Belichick said to Pederson, but he did offer plenty of candid commentary on a podcast hosted by WWE superstar “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and posted Tuesday.

At one point, Austin noted that Pederson had a reputation for letting his players “have fun,” then referenced anti-Patriots comments Johnson made on a different podcast in February, following Philadelphia’s 41-33 defeat of New England for the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title. Johnson had described the Patriots as a “fear-based organization” with players reduced to “robots,” and the retired wrestler asked what the “biggest difference” was between that squad and the lineman’s own team.

“Here’s what [ticked] me off,” Johnson replied. “The Patriots, obviously, I respect their coach, I respect Bill, I respect Tom Brady, but just because the way that they won the Super Bowls, the Patriot Way, is that how everybody else is supposed to do the same thing? No, it’s not. And that’s what I got mad at, the arrogance by them.

“There was obviously some stuff behind closed doors. Their owner talking [crap] to our owner. Bill talking [crap] to our head coach before the game,” Johnson continued. “I’m not going to say it, but a lot of [crap] kind of built up to that, and I just got tired of hearing about it, man, to be honest.”

Austin did not ask a follow-up question about the alleged trash-talking by Belichick and Kraft, but others subsequently cited an NFL Films clip from just before the Super Bowl, when Belichick met with Pederson on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. In the clip, the Patriots coach offers compliments to his Eagles counterpart, but the comments to which Johnson referred, assuming they were made in the way he described, could have been made well before then.

On the podcast, Johnson moved to dismissing the Patriots’ defense as not being “overly talented,” with “containing Tom Brady” as the key to victory. Johnson acknowledged that the Eagles had a “hard time doing that,” as Brady threw for “505 yards,” but he asserted that his team “had the upper hand” from the start.

In February, Johnson had said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, “I just think that ‘The Patriot Way’ is a fear-based organization. Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy [it] and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth.”

“They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots,” Johnson added at the time. “Hey, stop being a d—head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls.”

The 2017 Pro Bowler echoed some of that language Tuesday, when Austin brought up Malcolm Jenkins, the Patriots’ starting cornerback who was mysteriously benched by Belichick for almost the entirety of the Super Bowl. “Like I said, they’re robots, they’re told what to do. And if you go out of line, they’ll cut your a–,” Johnson claimed.

“To be honest, I really have no idea what he did,” Johnson said of Butler. “I know that he’s a great player. I know that he probably would have had an impact on the game.”

Earlier in the podcast, Johnson had spoken of his “fearless” approach to football, using the Patriots as an example. “Everybody is half-a—d scared of them, and they’re beat before they get on the field,” he said. “I ain’t playing Tom Brady, I don’t give a f— about him.”

Unfortunately for NFL fans, the Eagles aren’t scheduled to face Brady — whom Johnson called a “pretty boy” before the Super Bowl — and the Patriots this season, although they are set to square off in a preseason game. In reaction to Johnson’s comments, the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin noted that Philadelphia and New England might hold a joint practice during training camp, at which the lineman could “tell Belichick and Kraft all about his issues with them.”

Johnson’s response to Volin to that indicated that he was not particularly concerned. To another Twitter user who called him “classless” Tuesday and told him, “Grow up, shut up, and move on,” Johnson replied, “Or what?”

Read more from The Post:

Meet the future owner of NFL’s Carolina Panthers. He called Trump ‘the father of lies.’

Parties reach settlement in Eli Manning, Giants memorabilia fraud lawsuit

Wife of PGA Tour’s Lucas Glover arrested for allegedly attacking golfer and his mother

The Phoenix Suns got what they earned: The top pick in the NBA draft