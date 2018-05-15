

Raquel Pennington, right, trades punches with Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 on Saturday. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)

After responding to Raquel Pennington’s assertion that she was “done” by convincing her to go back out for the fifth and final round against Amanda Nunes at Saturday’s UFC 224, the fighter’s coaches were widely criticized for unnecessarily, and possibly recklessly, subjecting her to further punishment from the heavily favored bantamweight champion. However, Pennington, who went to a hospital after suffering a technical knockout, said Monday that she was “proud” of her team for preventing her from “quitting on myself.”

During the UFC 224 telecast, Pennington could be heard telling her corner after the fourth round, “I’m done. … I want to be done.” She had been on the receiving end of major punishment from Nunes for 20 minutes, but one of her coaches, Jason Kutz, told her, “Let’s power through this. Let’s believe. Change your mind-set. … We’ll recover later.”

That advice was immediately met with derision by some observers, including MMA analysts and other fighters, and the howls only grew as Nunes rained blows down upon Pennington, whose face dripped with blood while she went into a defensive shell. Even Nunes said after the fight, in which she made the third successful defense of her bantamweight crown, that her opponent’s coaches “should have thrown in the towel,” adding, “I think my coach wouldn’t let me go through that.”

"I'm done!"



Corner: "No, no, no, no."



Raquel Pennington is finished in the fifth round just moments after telling her corner "I'm done" 🤔 #UFC224 pic.twitter.com/wU52xiCaLE — #UFCChile: Maia vs. Usman on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 13, 2018

Pennington was subsequently taken to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, where the UFC event was held, but she flew back to United States as soon as she could, to get more tests and what she believed would be better care. While her nose appeared badly damaged during the fight, her greater concern was a left leg which she broke in an October ATV accident and which Nunes quickly attacked Saturday.

In an interview Monday on “The MMA Hour,” Pennington said that as soon as she took a couple of sharp kicks to her leg, she felt the same pain as when she broke it. That “terrifying feeling,” which made her “want to throw up,” only grew over the first four rounds, and it led to her saying she was “done” before the fifth round.

Looking back on the fight, though, Pennington said she was glad her corner urged her to keep battling. “I agreed with my coaches as soon as the fight was done,” she told host Ariel Helwani, who was among those who had criticized them. “I agreed with them in that moment, because at the end of the day, the ball’s still in my court.

“I could’ve easily waved off the fight. I could’ve sat down and tapped out. But I chose not to. I chose to pull my head out of my a–, basically, and not give up on myself,” Pennington continued. “Because at the end of the day, when you give up, it’s a whole different ballgame there. Quitting’s not an option in that aspect, and in that moment, I was quitting on myself. And that’s when a coach steps in and they push their athlete.”

“I’m actually proud of my coaches,” Pennington said. “I know a lot of people are going against what they said and thinking all this different stuff, and it’s easy to judge, but you never know what’s happening in that moment. At the end of the day, my coaches know me best. They know my toughness, and they know what I can handle, and I trust my coaches with everything that I have, and I know they wouldn’t put me in a situation that I can’t handle.”

.@RockyPMMA addresses her cornerman's controversial decision to not waive off her #UFC224 title fight with Amanda Nunes after Pennington said she was done. Watch #TheMMAHour live: https://t.co/11sYrEm5Ug pic.twitter.com/s0ThpgtCcV — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 14, 2018

“In my mind, I had it as more of a mental battle than physical battle for her going into the fifth round,” Kutz told MMA Junkie Monday. “And knowing her and coaching her for years, and knowing what she’s capable of, I felt if she flipped the script and did a 180 in her own mind, and just went for it, hey, you never know. It is a fight.”

“I wouldn’t have given her a pep talk to get her to go into the fifth round if I didn’t think she had an extraordinary effort inside of her,” he added. “Because I know her — I know how tough she is. I know the looks on her face, so I can read her like a book, and that’s kind of what you want between coach and athlete. So when she said what she said, when she looked me in the eye, I knew that’s not what she wanted to do.”

Kutz acknowledged that Pennington’s chances at that point of winning the fight were very slim, but he said that he didn’t want her looking back “in 10 years” and asking herself, “What if?” Instead, she “knows,” Kutz said, which is “huge” for her.

“I think her battle wounds from this fight, they’ll heal,” Kutz said of Pennington. “But she gave her best effort that she could possibly give on that day, under those circumstances. What more as an athlete, what more as a coach, can somebody ask?”

Pennington concurred with that assessment, telling Helwani, “At the end of the day, it was a f—ing awesome opportunity and I’m proud that, knowing what I went through in the first round, that I freaking hung in there for as long as I did, and I’m proud of my coaches for being there for me, and to keep pushing me and to not let me give up on myself.”

