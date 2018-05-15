

Lucas Glover married his wife in 2011, and they have two young children. (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The wife of PGA Tour player Lucas Glover was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest without violence, following an altercation with the 2009 U.S. Open winner and his mother. According to a police report, Glover said he was “tired of the altercations,” claiming that his wife, Krista Conley Glover, became abusive “every time he plays poorly in a tournament.”

The altercation occurred at the home the Glovers were renting in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., site of the Players Championship. Glover, 38, missed the 54-hole cut after shooting 78 on Saturday, and he reportedly said Conley Glover, 36, began “yelling” at him and resumed doing so after they returned to the residence and put their two young children to bed.



Krista Conley Glover’s booking photo. (St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office via AP)

He allegedly told officers that Conley Glover had been “drinking throughout the day,” and that whenever he plays poorly, she calls him a “p—y” and a “loser.”

When Glover’s 62-year-old mother intervened, his wife “redirected her anger and the altercation” from him to her. According to the police report, the arresting officer found probable cause to take Conley Glover into custody when he observed “injury to [Glover’s] right arm” and “multiple lacerations” to both of his mother’s arms, as well as “blood on her clothing and skin.”

“Lucas stated Krista acts this way and starts altercations all the time, but has never done so in front of his mom,” the report said.

Police said Conley Glover “resisted” being brought to the patrol car and being placed inside, including an attempt to “wrap her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car.” Once inside, she allegedly “began screaming while forcefully kicking the rear driver’s side door,” causing damage to the car.

“This is why cops get shot in the face,” Conley Glover allegedly yelled at the officers, in addition to, “Wait till the Tour hears about this, you will lose your job,” and, “Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be f——g fired over this.”

Conley Glover spent that night in the St. Johns County Jail, and she was released Sunday on $2,500 bond. She has a May 31 court date (per the AP) on the two charges, both misdemeanors.

The police report stated that once Conley Glover was placed in handcuffs, Glover “became irrational.” After previously saying he would sign a sworn affidavit, the three-time Tour winner then “refused” to do so, and he claimed he “was not fighting with Krista” but was injured during the altercation between her and his mother.

After officers arrived on the scene, so did Conley Glover’s father, and police said he and Glover “continued to ask and change the stories of what occurred to prevent the arrest of Krista.” However, Glover also wanted to apprise his father-in-law of “how she was treating” the golfer, and Glover described the insults his wife would hurl at him when he didn’t play well, as well as how she would tell him “he needs to fire everyone” and “how he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see his kids again.”

Glover confirmed Monday on Twitter that an “argument” had occurred, saying, “Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”

“We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time.”

Glover and his wife, who were married in 2011, have two children, a two-year-old son and a daughter who turned five on Monday (per the AP). A native of Greenville, S.C., and a former all-American at Clemson, Glover first made the Tour in 2004, has twice competed in the Presidents Cup, has career earnings of more than $20 million and is currently 104th in the world golf rankings.

Read more from The Post:

Metro will stay open later for Caps-Lightning Games 3 and 4 — thanks partly to … Qatar?

Jayson Tatum is a breakout star of the NBA playoffs. So is his hair.

Meet the future owner of NFL’s Carolina Panthers. He called Trump ‘the father of lies.’

Pirates pitcher: ‘Everyone can come and pee’ on injured finger if it helps in healing