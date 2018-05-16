

Bartolo Colon, second from right, smiles as he rubs the spot where a line drive hit him. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

Sometimes, footage of a pitcher being hit by a line drive can be hard to stomach. Not so in this case.

No, the sharply hit ball up the middle that bounced off Bartolo Colon hardly deterred the veteran pitcher from picking it up and throwing the runner out at first. Perhaps that’s because the ball hit Colon in the best possible place: his belly.

Bartolo Colon taking 100 MPH to the gut like a BOSS pic.twitter.com/MUwfBbtavo — 12up (@12upSport) May 16, 2018

We have video confirmation.



Bartolo Colon is invincible.



pic.twitter.com/ErGvf7SSAN — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) May 17, 2018

The incident occurred in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game between Colon’s Rangers and the Mariners, whose shortstop, Jean Segura, hit the 102 mph shot that bounced harmlessly off the pitcher’s famously ample midsection. After completing the play for an out, Colon was checked upon by Texas coaches, players and trainers, as well as umpires, but he shrugged off any injury concerns.

“It hit me more on the side than in the middle,” Colon said after the game, a 5-1 Rangers win. “I have a lot of big belly, so I can take it.”

The episode underscored what baseball fans have long known: when “Big Sexy” is on the mound, interesting things tend to happen. The Dominican native, who turns 45 later this month and is listed at 5-11, 285 pounds, took a perfect game last month into the eighth inning against the World Series champion Astros, and he followed it up by beating runners to the bag, including speedy Dee Gordon, on two straight at-bats in an April game against Seattle.

BARTOLO WENT FULL HUSTLE ON BACK-TO-BACK PLAYS. pic.twitter.com/QqyBSiJIY9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 22, 2018

In Wednesday’s game, Colon went 7 2/3 innings without giving up a run, throwing 71 strikes in 96 pitches while striking out three and walking none. In his 21st MLB season, Colon also lowered his ERA to 2.82, good for 10th-best among qualified American League pitchers (per MLB.com’s Andrew Simon).

“It’s unbelievable. He’s not tricking you. He just executes and gets the job done,” Seattle’s Kyle Seager said.

At this rate, we may never see Colon retire, which would be just fine with MLB fans. Just one request: Can we send the beefy hurler, who in 2016 became the oldest player to hit his first MLB home run, back to the National League, so we can again hope to see him on the delivering end of a hard-hit ball?

2 years ago today, Bartolo Colon pulled off the improbable... pic.twitter.com/6b47oYQvMP — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 7, 2018

