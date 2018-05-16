With the World Cup in Russia only weeks away, a number of soccer executives, players, coaches and journalists on Tuesday attended an educational course on Russian language and culture hosted in Buenos Aires by the Argentine Football Association. One of participants, Nacho Catullo, made note of a section of the course material that, translated loosely, was headlined “How to score with a Russian woman.”

Muy moderno el manual de estilo de la AFA sobre el Mundial pic.twitter.com/aWT4FrfCie — Nacho Catullo (@nachocatullo) May 15, 2018

The passage contained a number of talking points:

— “Russian girls, like any other girls, pay close attention if you are clean, you smell good and if you are well dressed. The first impression is very important for them, pay attention to your image.”

— “Russian girls do not like to be seen as objects. Many men, because Russian women are beautiful, they just want to take them to bed. Maybe they want it too, but they are people who want to feel important and unique . . Do not ask stupid questions about sex. For the Russians sex is something very private and the subject is not discussed in public (Maybe you do not believe me, but I know men who do it).”

— “Normally they do not like it when you monopolize the conversation. I see this problem in men who are very selfish or sometimes with men who are nervous when talking to a pretty girl. In both cases it is required that you change your attitude, but for the nervous guys, relax, it’s just a girl, nothing more.”

— “Normally, Russian women pay attention to important things, but of course you will find girls who only pay attention to material things, money, if you are handsome. … Do not worry, there are many beautiful women in Russia and not all are good for you. Be selective.”

After Catullo tweeted out the photos, three AFA officials removed all the notebooks from the class and returned them with those pages removed. On Wednesday, the AFA issued a rather peculiar statement in which it said the material was “erroneously printed” because of “an involuntary error.”

“We regret that this mistake has overshadowed the importance of the day and the educational activity provided by AFA, expressing our most sincere apologies to those who were affected by the publications, which in no way reflects the thinking of the Argentine Football Association, nor that of its President Claudio Tapia or any of its directors,” read the statement, attributed to Alejandro Taraborelli of the AFA’s Education Department.

But the course’s teacher, Russian language teacher Eduardo Pennisi, told the Argentine newspaper Clarin that he had provided the material to the AFA for approval a month ago and that the soccer federation gave it the go-ahead.

The passage appears to be lifted in its entirety from a WordPress blog centered on furthering relationships between Mexicans and Russians. The blog post in question was written in May 2015.

“I wonder why the AFA only focused on this?” the site’s author wrote in an “explanatory note” that seemingly was added to the top of the post after news of the AFA manual broke Tuesday.

Pennisi told Clarin that he indeed took that particular section from the Internet because he thought it sounded “interesting” and that the advice also applies to Argentine women who want to meet Russian men.

More from The Post

World Cup rosters start to take shape

Manchester City won the Premier League. The Mid-Atlantic won the TV ratings.

Tim Ream and Fulham one step from promotion to Premier League

Wayne Rooney, D.C. United one step closer to a deal