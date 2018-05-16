

Jami Gertz was joined by Josh Jackson, representing the Phoenix Suns at left, and De’Aaron Fox, representing the Sacramento Kings, at the draft lottery. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

The NBA lottery makes social media stars out of unlikely people, such as Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, and Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens.

On Tuesday night, though, an actual movie and TV star stepped up to represent the Atlanta Hawks and rocked social media. Your eyes did not deceive you; that was Jami Gertz — the “Lost Boys,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Less than Zero” and “Twister” actress who told Elaine Benes, “I can’t spare a square” in a famous bathroom scene on “Seinfeld.” It seemed odd that she was making the pick, but there’s a good reason for it: Her husband, Tony Ressler, became the principal owner of the Hawks in 2015.

“A lot of pressure,” Gertz told the Atlanta Journal Constitution of her starring role in the draft, “and I’ve had a lot of pressure in my life. I’ve done live theater. You’ve got to come up with the goods night after night, which is a lot of pressure. Tony Ressler seems to feel like I’m his gal.”

Well, yeah.

Ressler and Gertz have been married since 1989 and Ressler, who is the founder of private equity firms and has a net worth estimated at (give or take) $2 billion, is a part owner of the Milwaukee Brewers. Gertz admitted before the lottery that she was “excited” and “a little bit superstitious,” often tucking something red for good luck “around my brassiere” during auditions. Although she said she might do “a little bit of yoga breathing in the morning to calm myself down,” she said she was “excited for what’s to come. It’s the unknown. It’s scary but it’s exciting.”

Hawks owner Tony Ressler told me this on decision to have wife - Jami Gertz - at NBA draft lottery. 'She's been responsible for all my luck for the past 30 years.' — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) May 14, 2018

The Hawks, according to the AJC, had the fourth-best odds of winning the top pick (13.7) and a 42.6 percent chance of a top-three selection. So … how did she do? Well, she passed her audition. The Phoenix Suns won the first pick in the June 21 draft, but Gertz came through with the No. 3 pick and, in the process, had people on social media buzzing about the Hawks.

Phew. My longtime friend Jami Gertz is trending and it's good news! — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) May 16, 2018

Jami Gertz is married to the owner of the ATL hawks? pic.twitter.com/xW97Oasd4o — J.H.Scramble (@JHScramble) May 16, 2018

Jami Gertz was the best thing to come out of the #NBADraftLottery there I said it pic.twitter.com/Zpk6VVz8Of — SHORTY FOURTY (@mannyjr1999) May 16, 2018

The Spare-A-Square lady is representing the Atlanta Hawks in the #NBADraftLottery! pic.twitter.com/F73b7UAGoe — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 16, 2018

Am I the only late 40s male who is trying to process Jami Gertz (16 Candles and other 80s movie classics) owning the Hawks and being onstage at The NBA Draft lottery? pic.twitter.com/1GJEaXAq2Y — Rob Brown (@rbb_brown) May 16, 2018

Top Jami Gertz references tonight:



1. Lost Boys

2. Less than Zero

3. Spare a square

4. She's the owner?



54212626266. Twister — Jason Walker (@JasonWalkerNBA) May 16, 2018

