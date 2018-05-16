

Mike Budenholzer went 213-197 in five seasons with the Hawks. (Nick Wass/Associated PRess)

Mike Budenholzer did not have to wait long to find his next NBA head coaching job. He was picked Wednesday to fill that position with the Milwaukee Bucks, less than a month after “Coach Bud” parted ways with the Atlanta Hawks.

The choice by the Bucks, confirmed by The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps, ends a two-week process in which the team reportedly narrowed down its list of preferred candidates to Budenholzer and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina. Among the other candidates were another Spurs assistant, Becky Hammon, and Joe Prunty, who took over the Bucks as an interim coach when Jason Kidd was fired in January.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Budenholzer spent Wednesday morning having breakfast with Milwaukee’s two star forwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, before the team negotiated the parameters of a four-year contract with the coach’s agent. The presence of Antetokounmpo, in particular, made the Bucks job a coveted one around the league, as the 22-year-old player is considered to be on the precipice of superstar status.

In Atlanta, Budenholzer earned praise for getting strong, cohesive play from a squad that did not boast a singular talent, although players such as Al Horford, Paul Millsap and Jeff Teague certainly made for a strong core. A longtime former Spurs assistant in his own right, Budenholzer was hired by the Hawks in 2013, and within two seasons he produced the franchise’s first 60-win season, garnering NBA coach of the year honors in the process.

Over five seasons with the Hawks, Budenholzer notched a 213-197 record, but he went just 17-22 in the playoffs and the team slumped this season to 24-58, the worst record in the Eastern Conference. He had been the president of basketball operations for Atlanta, in addition to head coach, but he lost control of the team’s front office when it hired general manager Travis Schlenk.

After the Hawks’ season ended in April, Budenholzer was allowed to interview with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, even though he still had two years left on his contract. Eventually, Budenholzer and the Hawks, who are committed to a rebuilding process under Schlenk, mutually agreed to part ways.

Kidd led the Bucks to a dramatic improvement in his first season, 2014-15, but the team appeared to be treading water after that, even as Antetokounmpo became one of the NBA’s most versatile, dominant players. Prunty led the team to a 21-16 record before it fell, 4-3, in a hard-fought first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics, who have since lost just one postseason game and are two wins from the NBA Finals.

Budenholzer was also pursued by the Toronto Raptors, who fired head coach Dwane Casey last week despite posting the East’s best record this season. The Hawks hired former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce to replace Budenholzer.

Read more from The Post:

Before this hoops recruit chose Indiana, Adidas made sure he stayed under its tent

NBA playoffs: Updates and analysis from The Post’s Tim Bontemps

He said he was a high school freshman. He starred for the basketball team. He was actually 25.

Michigan State settles with Larry Nassar victims for $500 million