

Alabama’s Nick Saban holds the trophy while celebrating the CFP national championship. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Nick Saban wasn’t necessarily saying that he himself was one of those people, he just thought it was worth noting that “there’s probably a significant number of people who don’t respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves.” The “self-proclaimed” accolade to which the Alabama coach was referring is the University of Central Florida’s assumption of a national championship, which Saban might just be viewing as a bit disrespectful to his Crimson Tide, the actual winners of this year’s College Football Playoff title game.

Of course, as UCF and its advocates complained about frequently — and with plenty of justification — the Knights never had a chance to compete in the CFP, because their undefeated record wasn’t deemed impressive enough by the selection committee to merit an invitation. UCF was considered worthy of a New Year’s Day bowl game, though, despite coming from a lower -tier “Group of 5” conference, and it cemented a 13-0 campaign by topping Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl.

That victory gave added credence to the notion that the Knights had a legitimate claim to a national championship, because during the regular season Auburn had defeated both Alabama and the other CFP title game participant, Georgia. All that certainly was more than enough for UCF Athletic Director Danny White, who immediately declared that his squad would hold a championship parade — at Walt Disney World, no less — and his school subsequently handed out championships rings to everyone involved, gave championship bonuses to its coaches and hoisted a championship banner.

To Saban, however, there’s just one problem with all that chest-thumping: After many years of disputed national titles, college football arrived at a “system” to produce an undisputed champion, and his Crimson Tide emerged from that system on top. “If you honor and respect the system that we have, (despite) some of the imperfections that you understand that the system has, then you wouldn’t do something out of respect for the system that we have,” he told USA Today on Tuesday.

“I guess anybody has the prerogative to claim anything. But self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it,” Saban said, before referring to that “significant number” of unidentified people who “don’t respect” certain other unidentified people.

Saban went on to claim that he actually did “have a tremendous amount of respect” for the Knights, noting that of his five national championship squads at Alabama, only one came through its season unscathed. “That is really hard to do,” he said.

By going 13-0, UCF became the only undefeated team at the FBS level last season, but it also became the first bowl-eligible team to do so and not finish the season ranked No. 1 since TCU in 2010. The Knights’ 12-0 record at the time the final CFP rankings were announced was good for no better than 12th place in those rankings, far below the four top teams who made the tournament.

“They can make every claim that they should have been in the Playoff. I get that. But we have a system,” Saban said, “and it’s not fair to the people who went through the system and earned their way playing really, really good teams — I mean really good teams — and really tough games.

“It’s not quite fair to them for somebody else just to decide to [claim a national championship].”

Agreeing with that assessment was another “Power 5” conference head coach, Nebraska’s Scott Frost, who said earlier this month, “I do think it was almost criminal how low they kept UCF in the rankings, and I think it was intentional. But at the end of the day, the playoff system is that the national champion is the team that wins the playoff.”

Many observers found Frost’s comments very interesting, because he was UCF’s head coach last season, before being hired in December to lead the Cornhuskers. Frost said that if he were still with the Knights, he would “would have had a hard time getting behind” the national championship claims, but he added, “I think it was smart by them, because it has kept UCF in the media and in the conversation.”

The 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 2017 undefeated national championship ring.#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/RtLEqbgoKR — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 22, 2018

White himself has acknowledged (via USA Today) that his school’s continuing celebrations of its mostly mythical national championship have been “a pretty significant brand-builder,” but he pointed to a logic behind the rings, bonuses and banners. “If we’re gonna be national champions,” he said, “then we’re gonna do what national champions do.”

“Most importantly, we’re trying to fight for our kids,” White added. “I feel like they earned something. You look at the history of college football, there are lots of teams calling themselves national champions and years where multiple teams call themselves national champions. Our kids have every right to do that if those programs are going to do it.”

Saban, though, begged to differ, saying on Tuesday, “That’s not how it’s done anymore,” in reference to the fact that the CFP is meant to end those old debates about which school really had the best claim to top-dog status. While the NCAA officially recognizes 15 Alabama national championships, the school itself claims 17, including a piece of the title from a 1941 season in which the Tide went 9-2 and finished 20th in the Associated Press rankings.

“All the national championships that we won, we had to play somebody to win them,” Saban said. “And we got in the game because of the season we had.”

