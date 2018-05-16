In case you haven’t read the news, turned on the TV or looked at Twitter, a huge volcano, the Kilauea, is erupting on the island of Hawaii, one of the state’s eight islands.

Some people are pretty concerned about it. Flows of molten hot lava consume and burn everything in their paths, including homes and cars. The fumes released by the volcano, sulfur dioxide, pose immediate and severe health risks. It can cause choking and impede breathing.

But there are some folks on the island seemingly undeterred by Kilauea’s eruption. They’re playing golf. Or climbing trees on golf courses to get a better view of the plumes of smoke from fissures in the Earth’s surface.

Getty photojournalist Mario Tama captured some breathtaking images from the aptly named Volcano Golf & Country Club. The Washington Post’s Linda Davidson was on the scene as well to document some of the residents and tourists witnessing nature’s wonders. Check out the photos for yourself:



(Linda Davidson/For The Washington Post)

