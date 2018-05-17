

Lucas Glover missed the 54-hole cut at the Players Championship. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The tale of Lucas Glover’s violent incident involving his wife and mother took another turn Wednesday, with the emergence of the 911 call the golfer’s wife made that initially alerted police. In it, she could be heard blaming the episode on Glover’s mother, but when authorities called back, he told them his wife “has gone crazy.”

The 2009 U.S. Open winner’s wife, Krista Conley Glover, was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest without violence. She was released Sunday on $2,500 bond, after police in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., site of the Players Championship, determined that she attacked both Glover and his 62-year-old mother.



Krista Conley Glover’s booking photo. (St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office via AP)

According to a police report that was published Tuesday by media outlets, Glover said his wife was in the habit of creating “altercations” whenever he played poorly. He shot a 78 Saturday to miss a secondary, 54-hole cut at The Players, after which he said Conley Glover, who had been “drinking throughout the day,” began “yelling at him in front of their kids and his mother.”

Later in the evening, at the house the couple rented in Ponte Vedra Beach, Conley Glover was alleged to have started a “physical altercation” with her husband. Per the report, Glover said that when his mother tried to intervene, Conley Glover “redirected her anger and the altercation” from him to her, and his mother was described as having suffered “multiple lacerations” to both of her arms, as well as “blood on her clothing and skin.”

“Lucas stated Krista acts this way and starts altercations all the time, but has never done so in front of his mom,” the report said.

In the 911 call, posted Wednesday by TMZ Sports, Conley Glover told the operator, “I’ve been attacked by my mother-in-law. … She’s in tears, she’s locked herself into the room, and she’s attacked us.”

When the St. John’s County sheriff’s office called back, Glover answered and said calmly, “Yeah, hi, I think we got our lines crossed here. This is the husband, the sane one of the bunch.”

“My wife has called you. … Now she’s trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all,” Glover added. ” … My wife has gone crazy.”

Glover told the sheriff’s office he did not think anyone needed to be sent to his house to investigate the scene, but he was informed that deputies were already on the way, to “make sure everything is okay there.”

The operator asked to speak to Glover’s wife, but he replied, “No, you cannot. She’s in the house with my daughter, and when deputies get here, they need to talk to the male — that would be me — because these other two are out of their heads at the moment.”

The operator then told Glover that she needed to speak with his wife, because Conley Glover had initiated the 911 call, only for the three-time PGA Tour winner to say, “Well, she’s going to lie to you. That’s what I’m telling you. That’s why I answered the phone. She’s telling lies, and none of it’s true.”

When Conley Glover got back on the phone, she didn’t respond directly to requests for her name. After officers put her in handcuffs and led her to a patrol car, they said she tried to “wrap her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car.” Once inside, she allegedly “began screaming while forcefully kicking the rear driver’s side door,” causing damage to the car.

“This is why cops get shot in the face,” Conley Glover allegedly yelled at the officers, in addition to, “Wait till the Tour hears about this, you will lose your job,” and, “Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be f——g fired over this.”

In a statement Glover posted Tuesday to his Twitter account, he said, “Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”

According to the report, Glover, 38, told police that when he doesn’t fare well in tournaments, his wife calls him a “p—y” and a “loser.” He also allegedly told his father-in-law that evening that Conley Glover frequently says that “he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see his kids again.”

Glover, who has earned over $20 million on the Tour and is currently 104th in the world golf rankings, has two children with his wife, a two-year-old son and a daughter who turned five on Monday (per the AP). Conley Glover, 36, is scheduled to appear in court on May 31 for the two misdemeanor charges.

Read more from The Post:

He said he was a high school freshman. He starred for the basketball team. He was actually 25.

After taking the Warriors’ best punch, the Rockets responded with a haymaker in Game 2

Michigan State settles with Larry Nassar victims for $500 million

Before this hoops recruit chose Indiana, Adidas made sure he stayed under its tent