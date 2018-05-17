When it comes to the great “Yanny or Laurel?” debate of 2018, Charles Barkley isn’t fooling around.

In case you missed it (and you’re to be commended if you did), the world was consumed Wednesday with an audio file that had people hearing either Yanny or Laurel in a debate that caught fire when Roland Szabo, an 18-year-old high school student in Lawrenceville, Ga., posted it on Reddit.

Naturally, it meandered its way onto TNT’s NBA pregame show.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

There, Charles Barkley heard something completely different.

“Doughnut.”

Of course he did.

“I thought I heard ‘doughnut.’ I’m telling the truth,” he said, in a rare burst of seriousness about a product with which he would seem to have some familiarity. “I swear to you, I thought I heard ‘doughnut.’ I thought I heard ‘doughnut!’ I’m not jokin’. I swear. Let me listen one more time.”

And, after listening again: “You all don’t hear ‘doughnut?’”

"I heard doughnut!" 🍩



Shaq, EJ, Kenny & Chuck can't decide between "Laurel" or "Yanny" 😂 pic.twitter.com/pnTgyFlKjj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 17, 2018

It was all a joke, a prank pulled on Chuck by his colleagues. This isn’t the first time doughnuts have figured into the mix where he is concerned.

