

Becca Kufrin is ABC’s new bachelorette (File).

“The Bachelorette” has revealed its latest round of hunks for season 14, in which the previously jilted Becca Kufrin will choose from 28 guys as she attempts to get over Arie, who proposed at the end of “The Bachelor” last season and then broke it off before the show finished filming. Rough stuff.

But now, Becca gets another shot at love, and among her suitors are two former NFL players and one (attractive) sports nerd who studies the NFL.

Colton Underwood, 26, bounced around between the Chargers, Eagles and Raiders from 2014 until 2016, ultimately falling out of the league. But during that time, he started dating USA gymnastics star Aly Raisman and the two grew into a bit of an Internet sensation; media reports indicated their relationship ended last summer. The Illinois State product played both linebacker and tight end in the NFL, “played” being used loosely since he never appeared in a regular season game. Sick jeans, though.

Suede bomber and some sick jeans pic.twitter.com/elnl8NxvW9 — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) February 14, 2018

There’s also Clay Harbor, 30, who enjoyed a more successful NFL career than Underwood. The tight end was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round in 2010 out of Missouri State, and spent time in Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Detroit and New England.

Harbor averaged about a catch a game over his seven-year career, and caught enough touchdowns (eight) that fantasy football players are likely familiar with his name, if not his face. He was out of the league last season, and does not appear to have been part of any celebrity relationships.

“The rumors are true I went from catching passes to catching feelings,” he noted on Instagram, when announcing his participation.

And then there’s Mike Renner, who writes about the NFL for Pro Football Focus and occasionally contributes columns to The Washington Post. He’s 27, from Cincinnati and has some sick hair. He also strongly suggested the Redskins could make a play for Alex Smith in January, more than two months before it happened. Becca, and his editors, should be impressed.

There’s no telling how the trio will do, and no one quite knows what Becca is looking for in a man. Well, there’s one hint: not someone like Arie.

“The Bachelorette” premiers May 28 on ABC.

