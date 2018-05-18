

The NCAA’s Title IX probably apparently is never going away. (AP file photo/Jae C. Hong)

To comply with Title IX, the federal law that mandates equal opportunities for men and women, the percentage of athletic opportunities for female athletes at a U.S. college must be roughly proportional to the percentage of female students at the school. This was a problem for Florida Atlantic University, which in 2016 found that women comprised more than half of its student population but only 31 percent of its athletes, the lowest percentage of any Division I school.

So what did the Boca Raton university do? According to Kenny Jacobs of the Palm Beach Post, FAU counted dozens of students who did not exist in the Title IX compliance numbers it submitted to the U.S. Department of Education, increasing the school’s female athletic participation rate by 20 percentage points in just one year.

“FAU reported having 98 women’s track athletes,” Jacobs writes. “The roster showed no more than 43, and the team photo showed 38.

“The 98 women, FAU claimed, occupied 222 roster spots on its cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams, more than any women’s track program among the 127 major sports schools.”

Reached by Jacobs for comment, one FAU spokeswoman called the discrepancy “a clerical error.” Another spokeswoman told him the employee who compiled and submitted the numbers no longer works for the school, even though the “reporting official” listed on the report, Brian Battle, remains at the school as senior associate athletic director for internal operations. The school claims another staff member filed the numbers on Battle’s behalf.

FAU’s actions hardly are unusual, and such number-fudging has been going on for years at other universities. In 2011, the New York Times uncovered similar practices at a number of universities that were trying to gain compliance with Title IX. In 2009-10, for instance, the University of South Florida reported 71 women on its cross-country team, but race results show only 28 competed in at least one race. Marshall University added three freshman walk-ons to its women’s tennis team even though its coach “knew they were not good enough to practice against his scholarship athletes,” the Times’ Katie Thomas reported, adding that the walk-ons were not required to attend practice and did not travel with the team.

Some schools like Cornell and Texas A&M even exploited a loophole that allowed schools to count male athletes who only participate as practice helpers as members of their women’s teams. Another school, the University of California-Irvine, reported having a women’s indoor track team that, for all intents and purposes, did not exist.

As Jacobs writes, the U.S. Department of Education has struggled to crack down on such faulty accounting because of the sheer amount of complaints it receives per year, a number Jacobs pegs in the thousands. The department can “limit, suspend, terminate or fine an institution that provides inaccurate information,” a spokeswoman told Jacobs.

