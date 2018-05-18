

Matt Hamilton is probably a better curler than he is a golfer. (Larry French/Getty Images for USOC)

Last we heard from curling icon Matt Hamilton, he was refusing to join his fellow members of the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s Olympic team in announcing one of the Minnesota Vikings’ NFL draft picks last month. Hamilton is a Green Bay Packers fan from Wisconsin. You do the math.

Anyway, a resplendent Hamilton was playing in the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-am on Thursday and needed to mark his ball. He had just the thing for that.

He also let some guy hold his medal after he found his ball after an errant shot, though he was keeping close tabs on it.

“I wouldn’t give this [medal] to my mom,” Hamilton said.

This resident living next to the golf course returned @MattJamilton's errant golf ball 😂#WebTour pic.twitter.com/PYjWlDNamc — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) May 17, 2018

