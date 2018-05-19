

Jockey Abel Mariano heads back to the paddock after the first race of the day ahead of the 143rd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Things are very wet at Pimlico Race Course, thank you for asking. It has rained around Baltimore for the last three days and the precipitation has continued in spurts all through Saturday morning and afternoon.

The result hours before race time is a sloppy track and a very messy day for racegoers. More rain is likely as the day continues, according to the National Weather Service, and should not let up until an hour or two after the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

Here’s what the scene at Pimlico has looked like this week and on race day as the water kept coming down.

Who says you can’t have fun in the mud at the @PreaknessStakes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q9ELJobvKS — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) May 19, 2018

It's getting deep in the infield. pic.twitter.com/cKiDRgqgLI — Penelope P. Miller (@PenelopePMiller) May 19, 2018



A horse walks on a sloppy track after a day and a half of rain on Thursday at Pimlico. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)



Ricardo Santana Jr., aboard Tap Daddy, leads during the fifth race prior Saturday. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)



Racing fans navigate the muddy conditions at Pimlico. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)



Paco Lopez, aboard Red Ruby (4), and Luis Saez, aboard Coach Rocks (3), lead the pack during the Black-Eyed Susan race Friday. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)



In Arrears is seen muddied after winning the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Race on Friday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The walk from the Mug Club tent to concessions/stage area is treacherous. But when beer’s involved... pic.twitter.com/6JRen42TDM — Midnight Sun (@midnightsunblog) May 19, 2018

