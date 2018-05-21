

Whose house? His house. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry had quite the third quarter Sunday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, scoring 18 of his game-high 35 points in the Warriors’ 126-85 trouncing of the Rockets. At one point, after leaving Trevor Ariza in the dust on his way to two of those points, he wanted to make sure everyone knew that Oracle Arena was, in fact, his bleepin’ house.

In case you didn't know, this is @StephenCurry30's house pic.twitter.com/BZaZt33nGW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2018

[NBA playoffs: Steph Curry is Steph Curry again, and the Warriors rout Houston in Game 3]

It was a rare spasm of emotion from the usually even-keeled Curry, and he admitted after the game that he kind of got lost in the moment.

“I blacked out,” he said, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

That excuse didn’t fly with Curry’s mother, Sonya.

“She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back,” Curry told Haynes. “She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before.

“She’s right,” Curry added. “I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

Curry has battled ankle problems for a good chunk of the season and missed Golden State’s first six games of the postseason. Then, in the first two games against the Rockets, he made just 2 of 13 three-point attempts and finished with 18 and 16 points, respectively. On Sunday, however, he shot 5 of 12 from three-point range (he made four of his final six attempts) and 13 of 23 overall, sparking the Warriors to an easy victory.

“A lot of it was just [me] talking to myself, almost like you’ve got to be your biggest fan sometimes,” Curry said. “No matter what questions I was being asked over the first two games or what the expectations was, I had the highest expectations for myself. And you’ve just got to — find whatever you want to get going. I mean, obviously, it felt good, and you want to use that energy to show your teammates that you’re here, you’re with them, get the crowd into it. But it’s one game, and you’ve got to have that same type of energy and intentions and focus the next game and the right approach. So, I did my job tonight. I’ve got to do it again.”

