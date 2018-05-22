Brandi Chastain, she of the iconic Women’s World Cup penalty kick and celebration in 1999, was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night, the San Jose native becoming just the second soccer player to be so enshrined. Everyone was all smiles.
But let’s take a closer look at Chastain’s plaque and dear God what is that?
Look, as someone with zero artistic talent I realize such likenesses can sometimes be difficult to pull off. Just ask the guy tasked with making a bust of soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo at the airport that was renamed after him in Portugal:
Or the artist who created the horrifying Lucille Ball statue that went up in her home town of Celoron, N.Y.
Nevertheless, the idea is to get the likeness at least in the ballpark, to avoid jokes such as these:
There are conflicting reports about whether the plaque will be redone. Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl reported Tuesday, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion, that Chastain will get a new one but Anthony Savicke, the Hall of Fame’s vice president of finance and administration, told the San Jose Mercury News on Monday night that the images on the plaques are merely “representations,” that he hadn’t heard any complaints and that there were no plans to redo it.
Chastain herself tried to put a positive spin on the rather abstract rendering of her likeness.
“It’s not the most flattering,” Chastain said while on stage during Monday’s ceremony, per the Mercury News. “But it’s nice.”
