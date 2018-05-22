Brandi Chastain, she of the iconic Women’s World Cup penalty kick and celebration in 1999, was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night, the San Jose native becoming just the second soccer player to be so enshrined. Everyone was all smiles.

But let’s take a closer look at Chastain’s plaque and dear God what is that?

Brandi Chastain is one of the most beautiful athletes I’ve ever covered. How this became her plaque is a freaking embarrassment for BASHOF. Makes Cristiano’s look perfect. pic.twitter.com/hta6c0cmSo — Ann Killion (@annkillion) May 22, 2018

Look, as someone with zero artistic talent I realize such likenesses can sometimes be difficult to pull off. Just ask the guy tasked with making a bust of soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo at the airport that was renamed after him in Portugal:

Or the artist who created the horrifying Lucille Ball statue that went up in her home town of Celoron, N.Y.

Reminds me of the Lucille Ball statue pic.twitter.com/AStErGzz6v — Doug M. (@calisportsguy) May 22, 2018

Nevertheless, the idea is to get the likeness at least in the ballpark, to avoid jokes such as these:

Poor Brandi Chastain. That looks like a stoned Jimmy Carter. — Jeff Carroll (@jeffcarroll) May 22, 2018

Ummm, that looks like Jon Voight 😂😂 What in the actual hell?! They should be ashamed of this. Poor #BrandiChastain ... one of the most iconic female athletes ever and this is how they honor her 😂 https://t.co/8gmzNkE5rd — Shayna Hayes (@MsShaynaT) May 22, 2018

This is criminal. It looks like Melissa McCarthy trying to be Brandi Chastain. — Kyle Brown (@Kyle_Brown_) May 22, 2018

I don't know about Brandi Chastain, but they nailed Mickey Rooney. pic.twitter.com/wfSb7irMbx — Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) May 22, 2018

There are conflicting reports about whether the plaque will be redone. Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl reported Tuesday, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion, that Chastain will get a new one but Anthony Savicke, the Hall of Fame’s vice president of finance and administration, told the San Jose Mercury News on Monday night that the images on the plaques are merely “representations,” that he hadn’t heard any complaints and that there were no plans to redo it.

Chastain herself tried to put a positive spin on the rather abstract rendering of her likeness.

“It’s not the most flattering,” Chastain said while on stage during Monday’s ceremony, per the Mercury News. “But it’s nice.”

