

President Trump welcomed members of the Patriots after their Super Bowl LI victory in 2017. (Molly Riley/Pool via Bloomberg)

Although several members of the Philadelphia Eagles have said they will not celebrate their Super Bowl victory by visiting President Trump in the White House, the team has officially decided to accept the invitation to come to Washington, D.C.

“Well, right now, obviously, June 5 is the day we’re going to go,” Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday (via Philly.com) as the Eagles’ organized team activities began. “I’m excited to be going to be honored as world champions. It’s a great honor. We’re still working through some logistics right now, so we don’t have all the details today, but excited to be going.”

Pederson acknowledged that there may not be full attendance by players and the presence of owner Jeffrey Lurie may be uncomfortable, given his comments about the president that reportedly were recorded during a meeting of owners and players.

“It’s an individual basis,” Pederson said. “It’s one of those things that, again, we’re working through a ton of things, but at the same time we understand that it’s an individual decision.”

Safety Malcolm Jenkins consistently raised a fist during the national anthem to raise awareness about social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality. He was supported by defensive end Chris Long, who also spoke out last summer about the violence in Charlottesville, and donated his salary last season to charity. Both have said they would not go with the team to the White House, as did wide receiver Torrey Smith (who now plays for Carolina). Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe told TMZ Sports last month that he, too, would not go because, as he put it, he has “already been before,” having won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, while Barack Obama was president.

The Eagles’ demonstrations were part of leaguewide protests that drew the ire of Trump last season. During a rally in Alabama, the president called on owners to fire players who, like Colin Kaepernick, protested during the national anthem. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag,” the president told the crowd, “to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’ ”

Jenkins went on to join a group of players who negotiated with owners, seeking to convert their activism to action in stressed communities. On Tuesday, the league finalized plans to donate about $90 million to social justice-related causes supported by many players, and while that was not contingent on a complete cessation of the protests, Jenkins said he would end his own demonstrations. Last week, though, he said that “visiting the White House is not something I’m interested in at this time.

“From a team standpoint, some guys have dreamed of being able to win a championship and take a visit to the White House, and we’re not trying to deny that to anybody,” Jenkins added (via NBC Philadelphia). “There’s also a lot of guys who feel passionate about not going, and so you have to try to find a balance that’s fair for everybody.”

A larger issue may well surround the attendance of Lurie, which would be awkward given his critical remarks about Trump, comments that the New York Times reported it took from a recording of an October meeting between NFL owners, players and officials. He was reported to have said that many owners “have no interest in supporting President Trump” and added, “This is not where you brandish a group of people because they own assets in a sport we love, supporting what many of us perceive as, you know, one [expletive] disastrous presidency.”

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he plans to make the trip. “I know for me, personally, if the team decides as a whole, most guys want to go or be a part of it, I’ll be attending with them. I think it’s just a cool way to receive the honor nationally and be recognized,” he said. “I don’t personally view it — I know some people do and everyone has their opinion on it — but I don’t view it as a political thing whatsoever. I don’t mess with politics very often. But I will be involved in going. The rest of the details will be coming out soon.”

Read more from The Post:

Sports gambling integrity fee supporters are doing themselves no favors

Will Smith and Diplo join forces on a World Cup anthem

Cristiano Ronaldo sculptor: Eh, this isn’t so bad. Brandi Chastain sculptor: Hold my chisel.

Japanese college football scandalized after coach orders player to injure quarterback

Arike Ogunbowale on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ forces NCAA into tricky two-step

PFT Commenter rose from an Internet ‘cesspool’ to podcasting glory. And no one knows who he is.