

Jemele Hill, current ESPN employee. (D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

On Monday, the National Association of Black Journalists named ESPN personality Jemele Hill its 2018 journalist of the year. On Tuesday, Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” morning show welcomed Lawrence Jones, editor in chief of the conservative-leaning website Campus Reform, to discuss the matter. He did not think Hill deserved such an honor.

“The bottom line is she’s unemployed from hosting her own TV show,” Jones said, via The Post’s Erik Wemple. “This is not something we should be promoting. At the end of the day, I want people that look like me, people that looked up to her, to have someone on TV that is going to forever show them that they can do it. Now she can’t do that. Now she’s unemployed. The National Black Association of Journalism [is] literally saying now we’re going to applaud unemployment, and that’s something I can’t stand for.”

There was just one issue with this take: While Hill was suspended by ESPN for two weeks last year after suggesting on Twitter that NFL fans could boycott advertisers and vendors associated with the Dallas Cowboys, and later stepped down from her role as co-host of ESPN’s doomed “SC6,” she is still quite employed by ESPN as a writer for the network’s Undefeated microsite.

“Fox & Friends” eventually realized the error, issuing a correction on Twitter:

On the show this morning a guest stated Jemele Hill was unemployed. Correction: Hill is currently employed by ESPN. — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 22, 2018

Hill seemed to take her nonexistent job loss pretty well:

“(NABJ) is celebrating unemployment.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



I’m not unemployed, people. I left ONE show. But thank you guys for giving me my laugh of the day. I needed this. https://t.co/ux1xh15NEx — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2018

Hill has become a hot topic among conservative-media circles and the stick-to-sports crowd over her public stances on social issues. She also called President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter a few weeks before she was suspended, reportedly drawing a warning from her ESPN bosses but no punishment.

