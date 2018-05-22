The U.S. men’s team won’t be playing in the World Cup, but there will be one distinctly American imprint on the tournament next month. Will Smith, the rapper known most recently for his acting career, has recorded the official anthem along with Nicky Jam and Kosovo singer Era Istrefi.

In an Instagram post, Smith alluded to the possibility that he might be performing in Russia, too. The track, according to Billboard and other outlets, will be released Friday and was produced by Diplo, the producer whose hits with Major Lazer included “Lean On” and “Cold Water.”

Smith, who turns 50 this fall (feel old?), was, of course, a successful rapper in the late 1980s and ’90s but hasn’t released an album since 2005 and his 2017 “Get Lit” track with Jazzy Jeff was, shall we say, poorly received.

Nicky Jam, a Colombian reggaeton artist, is a huge star in Latin America and Istrefi is a rising star in Europe.

As for the World Cup, part of the global soccer event is the official anthem, which usually is performed at the opening or closing ceremony. In 2014, it was Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez performing “We Are One (Ole Ola)” at the opening ceremony in Brazil; Shakira contributed “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” at the end of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

This time, Smith is believed to have worked on a video for the track with the other three artists in Colombia and producer D.J. Nelson told Vibe that they would be performing it in Russia. “Nicky Jam and Will Smith are producing the new copa de futbol, they’re doing it together,” Nelson said. “They’re making this big song and it’s just so crazy.”

Smith has been seen dancing around Cartagena, and Nicky Jam tweeted that “the best part is the process.”

Lo mejor de todo es el proceso. Will Smith pic.twitter.com/k1wdvYkDH9 — Nicky Jam (@NickyJamPR) May 21, 2018

Will this year’s song soar or land with a thud? World Cup tunes have done both over the years. They’ve been a fixture since 1962 and performers have included Plácido Domingo, who has appeared six times.

The best song? A lot of people think it was Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life” from 1998.

Still, how can anyone top the perfection of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” from 1994?

And the worst of these so-called “anthems?” ESPN designated it the aforementioned “We Are One (Ole Ola).”

Besides the Will Smith song, Jason Derulo and Maluma’s “Colors” — the Coca-Cola anthem — is also expected to be affiliated with the tournament, which begins June 14.

