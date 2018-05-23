If there were any doubt how the Trump administration would react to the NFL’s new national anthem policy, Vice President Pence ended the suspense with a single word.
“#Winning,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon, with an image of an American flag and a screenshot of a CNN story about the new policy, which described the NFL’s decision as “a stunning victory for President Trump.” Pence’s tweet was retweeted by the White House’s official @POTUS account.
The decision simultaneously prompted unease, if not disgust, from a different segment of observers, with “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd writing that the policy “feels un-American” and calling it “a band aid that won’t stick.”
The policy, as The Post’s Mark Maske reported, “empowers each team to determine its own anthem policy and decide whether to discipline a player for a protest during the anthem. It also removes the previous requirement, included in the game operations manual sent by the league to teams, that players must be on the sideline for the anthem, instead giving a player the option to remain in the locker room during the anthem. But the new policy also says the league can fine a team for any protest during the anthem by one of its players. Owners said their expectation is that if a player opts to be on the sideline for the anthem, rather than remaining in the locker room, that player will stand.”
Whether this policy will defuse the anthem issue by the start of the league’s 2018 regular season remains to be seen. But judging from the initial reactions, the NFL hasn’t yet found a policy to please everyone. Here are a sample of some of the early responses to the NFL’s decision.
Accusations of hypocrisy
Celebration
Concerns over the unilateral nature of the decision
Comparisons to the NBA
Questions about continued dissent