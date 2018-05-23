

The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem in September. (Matt York/AP)

If there were any doubt how the Trump administration would react to the NFL’s new national anthem policy, Vice President Pence ended the suspense with a single word.

“#Winning,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon, with an image of an American flag and a screenshot of a CNN story about the new policy, which described the NFL’s decision as “a stunning victory for President Trump.” Pence’s tweet was retweeted by the White House’s official @POTUS account.

The decision simultaneously prompted unease, if not disgust, from a different segment of observers, with “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd writing that the policy “feels un-American” and calling it “a band aid that won’t stick.”

While new NFL anthem policy makes sense from business & Trump PR perspective and is certainly within league’s rights, there’s just something that feels unAmerican about forcing folks to abide what is, well, the league’s own politics. Feels like a band aid that won’t stick. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) May 23, 2018

The policy, as The Post’s Mark Maske reported, “empowers each team to determine its own anthem policy and decide whether to discipline a player for a protest during the anthem. It also removes the previous requirement, included in the game operations manual sent by the league to teams, that players must be on the sideline for the anthem, instead giving a player the option to remain in the locker room during the anthem. But the new policy also says the league can fine a team for any protest during the anthem by one of its players. Owners said their expectation is that if a player opts to be on the sideline for the anthem, rather than remaining in the locker room, that player will stand.”

Whether this policy will defuse the anthem issue by the start of the league’s 2018 regular season remains to be seen. But judging from the initial reactions, the NFL hasn’t yet found a policy to please everyone. Here are a sample of some of the early responses to the NFL’s decision.

Accusations of hypocrisy

Since the NFL owners are so concerned with “respect” for the anthem, they’ll be shutting down concession lines and closing bathrooms during it, right? Fining teams whose fans bastardize the anthem by shouting during it? I’ll hang up and wait. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) May 23, 2018

In the NFL, we respect the flag. And the anthem. And whatever Bud Light's latest marketing campaign is. — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) May 23, 2018

Nothing says "land of the free" like compulsory patriotism https://t.co/ppCHMalaZQ — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) May 23, 2018

Here's a free idea for the @NFL to 'fix' the anthem controversy: Respect the right of Americans to peacefully protest and ignore all the noise. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) May 23, 2018

Oh NFL! I love you! What better time to curtail free speech than during the National Anthem! USA! USA!! USA!!! Back in the USSA!! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 23, 2018

I hope the NFL decides to completely stop all concession stand sales during the anthem as well. We wouldn’t want people buying a $10 beer and an $8 hot dog during our sacred anthem.

All TV camera crews must stop filming and direct attention at the flag too.

Just seems fair. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) May 23, 2018

Still waiting for NFL to fine teams whose players commit domestic abuse. https://t.co/JDucU2AhzQ — amy walter (@amyewalter) May 23, 2018

Celebration

Glad the NFL listened to the millions of fans who are proud to stand for our national anthem https://t.co/1DZidtgcQK — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 23, 2018

The NFL made kneeling for the national anthem a penalty proving 2 things:

1 - Last season's NFL fan strike worked.

2 - Trump influences American culture with his words. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 23, 2018

You want to hate on America, do it in the locker room away from everyone. Thank God the NFL finally acted on the anthem policy. See ya, Kaepernick & Co. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) May 23, 2018

Concerns over the unilateral nature of the decision

Maybe this new rule proposal that is being voted on is a "compromise" between the NFL office and club CEOs on various sides of the issue, but certainly not with player leadership; we weren't there or part of the discussions. — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) May 23, 2018

A compromise implies there were negotiations and the sides met in the middle. That might be the case among owners, but leaving players out of protest policy discussion is a major mistake. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) May 23, 2018

49ers owner Jed York said that he abstained from the NFL owners vote on the new anthem policy, in part, because he wanted to hear more from players. He added that he may halt concession sales at Levi’s Stadium during the playing of the anthem. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 23, 2018

hard to call a unilateral imposition a compromise, no? https://t.co/qlfmVL3tBU — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) May 23, 2018

Comparisons to the NBA

Just a reminder that the NBA has a policy in place that REQUIRES players to stand for the anthem and they have taken zero criticism for it — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) May 23, 2018

If you’re mad at the NFL’s new anthem policy — stand or stay in the locker room — shouldn’t you be furious at the NBA for its anthem policy since the NBA mandates all players stand for the anthem? Yet note how few far left wingers will mention this in their NFL criticisms. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 23, 2018

Hey everyone so furious at the NFL. Have I missed your tweets directed at the NBA for having a policy where their players must stand for the anthem? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 23, 2018

Because this has never been about the anthem. Since the NBA endorses its players speaking out about social issues, even letting them wear warmup shirts with causes on them, no one gets bent about having to stand for the anthem. https://t.co/GY17zCOGHv — Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) May 23, 2018

Questions about continued dissent

I’m very curious to see how many NFL players will be on the field for the anthem that first NFL weekend. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 23, 2018

The NFL is 80% black. Imagine if they all sat out a Sunday or two... — Travon Free (@Travon) May 23, 2018

The NFL Owners: We want this protest conversation thing to die off and focus on football.



The NFL Owners, as intellectuals: I wonder what happens if we pour kerosene on these smoldering embers... — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 23, 2018