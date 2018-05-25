

The Santa Fe High choir participates in a moment of silence before Game 5 of Rockets-Warriors. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Before the Rockets took on the Warriors Thursday in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, they honored the victims of the mass shooting last week at Santa Fe High, located less than an hour’s drive from the team’s arena in Houston.

Attendees at the game were asked to observe an extended moment of silence before the national anthem, which was performed by a choir from the high school while Santa Fe honors students held flags for the United States and Texas. During the contest, Rockets players wore patches on their jerseys bearing the school’s name.

A 17-year-old Santa Fe student used a shotgun and a pistol, which police said he took from his father, to kill 10 people last Friday, including eight other students and two teachers. Thirteen people were also wounded in a shooting that stunned the community and deeply affected Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, a native of nearby Galveston who played against Santa Fe’s football team while in high school.

Fertitta gave over 400 hundred tickets to Thursday’s game to Santa Fe seniors, as well as to school staffers and first responders. “All my Galveston county and Santa Fe friends, we are thinking of you,” Fertitta said while addressing the crowd before the game. “We are here to support y’all, and thank you for doing us a favor and being here tonight on this occasion.”

The owner then handed the microphone to Houston-based rapper/singer Travis Scott, who told the students, “We love you.” Scott asked that a spotlight be placed on the Santa Fe seniors, seated in an upper section, and he said, “Y’all are the strongest people on this earth. Thank you for being heroes to all of us. Let’s go Rockets!”

The Santa Fe High School Choir performs the National Anthem with members of the Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD in attendance at Toyota Center. #SantaFeStrong 💪 pic.twitter.com/FOKFVp6nQ9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2018

"We love you. Y'all the strongest people on this earth."

— Travis Scott to Santa Fe High School students and first responders pic.twitter.com/AYFELwgj1C — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2018

“All we’re trying to do is give them a memory,” Fertitta said (via ESPN). “I remember my last week in high school and how special it was. To think that these kids, their last week in high school, what they had to remember, we’re going to do whatever we can do to take that memory and make it a little more special.

“They’re just kids. They’re just like your kids’ friends and everybody else, and it’s just horrific what they had to go through.”

Fertitta also had the principal of Santa Fe, Rachel Blundell, take the First Shot, a free throw attempt that a Rockets fan shoots before each of the team’s home games. Usually, a made free throw earns $5,000 to the shooter’s charity of choice and a miss $1,000, but the owner pledged the full amount regardless of how Blundell fared, per ESPN. The Rockets also announced that all proceeds from Thursday’s 50/50 raffle would go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

Here's a look at the Santa Fe High School patches that the Houston Rockets will wear in Game 5.pic.twitter.com/ssaAsKRqmd — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 25, 2018

After the Rockets won Game 4 Tuesday on the Warriors’ home court, guard Chris Paul said of Houston, “The city has been through a tough time with the things at Santa Fe, but hopefully basketball can be a way that people can come and ease their minds, if only for a second. So Houston, we are coming home.”

The Rockets came through with another close win Thursday, and they are now just one victory away from a surprising series win over the Warriors and a trip to the NBA Finals. Houston Coach Mike D’Antoni, meanwhile, said he hoped the focus on the Santa Fe shooting before and during Game 5 would in some way would bring about change.

“If it moves two or three people to understand we’ve got to have some change, that would be great,” D’Antoni said. “But your heart goes out to them and it puts you back in reality really quick. It’s just time for something to change. We just can’t go on.”

