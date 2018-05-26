

Malcolm Butler, who saved Super Bowl XLIX for the Patriots, barely played in Super Bowl LII. (Kathy Willens / Associated Press)

Clearly, there’s still some bad feelings within the Seattle Seahawks organization after the infamous goal line meltdown of Super Bowl XLIX.

Instead of handing the ball to superstar running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch at the one yard-line with 25 seconds to play, the Seahawks threw a slant over the middle that was picked off by Malcolm Butler to seal a New England Patriots win.

It might be three and a half years later, but at least one Seattle player isn’t over it, and his comments suggest others aren’t, either.

Cliff Avril retired in 2017, but was a defensive end in front of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense. He said on the “Dave Dameshek Football Program” podcast that the play likely caused the early end of a football dynasty in Seattle.

Avril said he thinks if the Seahawks hung on to win that Super Bowl, they would have won at least one more in the next two seasons because the team would have remained a cohesive unit and would have continued to trust the coaching staff.

“I do think the team would have bought in more to what Coach [Pete] Carroll was saying, instead of, you know, going to the opposite way of, ‘hey, this is what we thought the foundation of the team was,’ and that’s not what happened on that particular play,” Avril said. “I think guys started questioning him a little more, more so than actually following his lead if we would have won that Super Bowl.”

“It was the fact that we were so close and we didn’t get it,” he added, “so I think a lot of guys got turned off by the message.”

Instead, the Seahawks lost in consecutive divisional playoff rounds, then missed the playoffs entirely in 2017.

Afterward, Seattle started dismantling the “Legion of Boom” after defensive backs Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor struggled to remain healthy through the season.

The Seahawks released Sherman in March, and he signed the next day with the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas hasn’t reported for voluntary offseason workouts for what will be his ninth NFL season.

Read more from Post Sports:

After a marathon Game 6, LeBron James shouldn’t expect much rest in Game 7

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s transition to borderline NHL superstar

‘He wants to come’: How Wayne Rooney spent his tour of Washington with D.C. United

NASCAR tries to keep pace in today’s ride-sharing world

Like the Great 8, this ruffin’ machine never breaks!